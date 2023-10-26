JOSH HART
Meet Manhattan’s Sexy New Date Night Spot, Carlota

City Guide, News

Are you yearning for a taste of Spain? If you find yourself in Manhattan, a visit to Dimes Square is in order, where you can immerse yourself in the authentic ambiance of Carlota, a new tapas bar that transports its patrons to a bygone era of European charm. Nestled conveniently near the haute spot Le Dive, Carlota beckons with an intimate and alluring atmosphere, exuding a lively energy reminiscent of the bustling vermuterias and tapas bars of the 1970s. This fresh addition to the culinary scene embodies the very soul of Spanish hospitality and tradition, seamlessly infusing the vibrant spirit of a sun-drenched Spanish plaza into the vibrant heart of the Lower East Side.

Meet Manhattan’s Sexy New Date Night Spot, CarlotaPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Carlota

Carlota’s beverage offerings pay homage to the casual yet high-spirited ambiance of Spanish tapas bars, where unhurried afternoons seamlessly transition into vibrant evenings, all accompanied by authentic cuisine and conviviality. The menu boasts a vermouth service alongside delightful creations like fresh sangria and cocktails, perfectly complementing a playful food selection featuring simple, gratifying tapas dishes such as Jamon Serano Croquetas, Patatas Bravas, Pan Con Tomate, Chorizo Katsu Sando, and more.

Meet Manhattan’s Sexy New Date Night Spot, CarlotaPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Carlota

With a 32-seat dining area and an intimate 10-seat bar, Carlota strikes a harmonious balance between accessibility and intimacy. Classic banquette seating and exposed brick walls adorn the space, while the interiors draw inspiration from the renowned Spanish filmmaker and screenwriter, Pedro Almodóvar. Rich hues, retro elements, warm lighting, and captivating artwork pay tribute to his iconic characters, creating an atmosphere that is both inviting and nostalgic.

Meet Manhattan’s Sexy New Date Night Spot, CarlotaPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Carlota

Carlota endeavors to craft a hospitality experience that seamlessly combines superb cuisine and libations within a setting that effortlessly fosters a sense of belonging and warmth. You can now savor this delightful experience by visiting the restaurant located at 14a Orchard Street, New York, NY.

