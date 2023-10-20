Photo Credit: BFAOn Tuesday night, chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten commemorated the 50th anniversary of his culinary career as well as the one year anniversary of his South Street Seaport food hall, Tin Building by Jean-Georges with a blowout affair.

Photo Credit: BFA

Vongerichten welcomed friends, family, long-time supporters, NYC notables and epicurean enthusiasts to the Tin Building for an evening of revelry and celebration.

Photo Credit: BFA

Attendees included Martha Stewart, Athena Calderone, David Burtka, Ted Allen, Daniel Boulud, Marc Forgione, Nolan Gerard Funk, Dean Winters, Carole Radziwill, Aoki Lee Simmons, Steve Gold, Leon Robinson, Fredrik Berselius, and more.

Photo Credit: BFA

Guests went on an immersive culinary experience through Jean-Georges’ culinary career and world travels, showcasing a true taste of all the Tin Building has to offer in food, drinks, and entertainment.

Photo Credit: BFA

The Tin Building is Vongerichten’s 54,000 square foot culinary marketplace, inspired by the rich history of the Seaport District’s Fulton Fish Market, and a tribute to the global influences found in New York City and his concepts around the world. Tin Building welcomes guests to join them on a continuous journey of culinary discovery, incorporating aspects of the top dining and retail experiences from around the world, each integrated thoroughly for an authentic New York environment.

Photo Credit: BFA

Culinary experiences range from a French brasserie to a seafood restaurant, a Chinese-inspired speakeasy as well as a breakfast counter, in addition to several plant-based options, a bakery, coffee shop and much more. These unique offerings are anchored by an expansive central marketplace offering guests carefully curated and sustainably sourced meats, cheese, produce & specialty items.

Photo Credit: BFA

The core of Tin Building’s specialty food program is a select, premium variety of Jean-Georges branded and featured premium items ranging from sauces, oils, marinades and various ingredients to candy, chocolate, and gifts. Sprinkled throughout are several wine bars and casual concepts, all adding to the overall bounty and excitement of the building. The design and vibrant food theater is meant to engage every one of the five senses, offering an experience unlike any other to each person that walks through the door.