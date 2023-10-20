D'Angelo Russell
Cover Story
D’Angelo Russell: A Closed Book Opens Up
Marc Anthony
Cover Story
Marc Anthony: A Star Is Born, And Continues To Rise
Cover Story
Jay Cutler From The NFL Spotlight To Entrepreneurship And Beyond
Udonis Haslem
Cover Story
The Miami Heat’s ‘Gatekeeper’ Udonis Haslem On The Legacy He’s Leaving Behind After Retiring From The NBA
Olivia Palermo
Cover Story
The Etymology Of An ‘It Girl’ — One On One With Olivia Palermo

Jean-Georges Vongerichten Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of Cooking With A Star-Studded Soiree At Year-Old Tin Building In NYC

Haute Scene, News

Tin Building
Jean Georges Vongerichten

Photo Credit: BFAOn Tuesday night, chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten commemorated the 50th anniversary of his culinary career as well as the one year anniversary of his South Street Seaport food hall, Tin Building by Jean-Georges with a blowout affair.

Tin Building
Martha Stewart and Jean Georges Vongerichten

Photo Credit: BFA

Vongerichten welcomed friends, family, long-time supporters, NYC notables and epicurean enthusiasts to the Tin Building for an evening of revelry and celebration.

Tin Building
Jean Georges Vongerichten and Daniel Boulud

Photo Credit: BFA

Attendees included Martha Stewart, Athena Calderone, David Burtka, Ted Allen, Daniel Boulud, Marc Forgione, Nolan Gerard Funk, Dean Winters, Carole Radziwill, Aoki Lee Simmons, Steve Gold, Leon Robinson, Fredrik Berselius, and more.

Tin Building
Don Lemon and Luann de Lesseps

Photo Credit: BFA

Guests went on an immersive culinary experience through Jean-Georges’ culinary career and world travels, showcasing a true taste of all the Tin Building has to offer in food, drinks, and entertainment.

Tin Building
Jean Georges Vongerichten

Photo Credit: BFA

The Tin Building is Vongerichten’s 54,000 square foot culinary marketplace, inspired by the rich history of the Seaport District’s Fulton Fish Market, and a tribute to the global influences found in New York City and his concepts around the world. Tin Building welcomes guests to join them on a continuous journey of culinary discovery, incorporating aspects of the top dining and retail experiences from around the world, each integrated thoroughly for an authentic New York environment.

Tin Building
Jean Reno

Photo Credit: BFA

Culinary experiences range from a French brasserie to a seafood restaurant, a Chinese-inspired speakeasy as well as a breakfast counter, in addition to several plant-based options, a bakery, coffee shop and much more. These unique offerings are anchored by an expansive central marketplace offering guests carefully curated and sustainably sourced meats, cheese, produce & specialty items.

Tin Building
Alex Lundqvist and Dean Winters

Photo Credit: BFA

The core of Tin Building’s specialty food program is a select, premium variety of Jean-Georges branded and featured premium items ranging from sauces, oils, marinades and various ingredients to candy, chocolate, and gifts. Sprinkled throughout are several wine bars and casual concepts, all adding to the overall bounty and excitement of the building. The design and vibrant food theater is meant to engage every one of the five senses, offering an experience unlike any other to each person that walks through the door.

 

PREVIOUS POST
Clase Azul México Celebrates Dia de Muertos In Los Cabos With A New Limited-Edition Decanter & Bespoke Pairing Menu
News
October 19, 2023
Clase Azul México Celebrates Dia de Muertos In Los Cabos With A New Limited-Edition Decanter & Bespoke Pairing Menu
By Adrienne Faurote
JOSH HART
Cover Story
October 19, 2023
NY Knicks Star Josh Hart Has Wine & Winning On His Mind
By Laura Schreffler
Maison Bollinger
Haute Scene
October 19, 2023
Maison Bollinger Launches In New York With Olivia Palermo & Rachel Brosnahan
By Laura Schreffler
Jimmy Choo & Jean Paul Gaultier Join Forces To Create An Incredibly Cool Collection — And It’s Live Today
Fashion
October 18, 2023
Jimmy Choo & Jean Paul Gaultier Join Forces To Create An Incredibly Cool Collection — And It’s Live Today
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami