Manhattan’s new private membership club, ZZ’s Club with Carbone Privato, is officially opening in November — and it was well worth the wait.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Major Food Group

Twenty-twenty-one completely shifted the New York nightlife scene as it ushered in a new genre: private membership clubs. New York’s private clubs have taken over, comparing to London’s exclusive nighttime culture. Over the past few years, establishments like Casa Cipriani and Aman Club have found their New York footing, paving the way for those to come. Enter Major Food Group (MFG).

Because nothing MFG does is short of grandiose, the opening of ZZ’s Club in New York is setting a new precedent for the private member club crowd. Many New York-Miami hybrids are familiar with ZZ’s Club in the Miami Design District, which made its grand debut in 2021 and has been one of the city’s hottest hangouts since. So, for the second outpost of ZZ’s Club in Manhattan, the bar has been set high.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Major Food Group

Led by industry trailblazers Jeff Zalaznick, Mario Carbone, and Rich Torrisi, ZZ’s Club promises an unparalleled blend of culinary excellence, opulence, and luxury housed in a meticulously two-floor space designed by Ken Fulk. ZZ’s restaurant sits on the first floor, featuring a tropical bar and signature Japanese dining experience with coveted dishes like the tuna carpaccio with foie gras and lobster dumplings. Sushi aficionados will revel in the pristine offerings prepared with seafood flown daily from Tokyo and complemented by an impressive selection of rare Japanese beef.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Major Food Group

But what sets the New York location apart — because of course ZZ’s had to be done in New York fashion — is the first-ever private dining experience of MFG’s Carbone, Carbone Privato. The lavish dining room the restaurant is set in is adorned in Italian glamour and accessible through the grand staircase. This bespoke dining experience elevates Carbone to unprecedented heights, and is exclusively for ZZ’s Club members. In celebration of Carbone’s 10-year anniversary next year, chef Mario Carbone has crafted an exclusive menu that includes dishes such as spaghetti with Dungeness crab and a tantalizing lobster risotto all’arrabbiata.

And that’s not even the crème de la crème: ZZ’s Club in New York introduces culinary concierges, handpicked from MFG’s top talents. Dedicated to fulfilling members’ desires, these experts make the extraordinary possible — they offer to recreate a menu from a beloved restaurant of yesteryears or source rare ingredients.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Major Food Group

Zalaznick said it best, “No private membership club in the world comes close to ZZ’s Club in New York’s dynamic, laser-focused, and exceptional culinary programming. In one gorgeous space, we present two of the most exciting restaurants in the country, the finest in wine and luxury, and a team of some of the industry’s greatest talents. All of this was created purely for members and their guests, leaving no doubt that MFG continues to raise the bar for the hospitality experience. It redefines what it means to allow guests to indulge in the most thrilling way possible.”