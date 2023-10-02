Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

Fendi just dropped the FIRST 1 sneaker, and we’re deeming it the must-have sneaker of the season. As a part of the Women’s Autumn/Winter 2023-24 collection, the FIRST 1 sneaker is a new silhouette for Fendi footwear — and it’s incredibly cool.

At the heart of the FIRST 1 sneaker’s design is its distinctive three-dimensional sole, a true embodiment of FENDI’s architectural prowess. This sole not only reimagines the iconic Fendi First heel but also gives the impression of a floating back, creating an illusion of weightlessness. Technical details are seamlessly embossed onto the fabric, showcasing the brand’s commitment to craftsmanship and innovation. And the Fendi logos, including the iconic F, are subtly adorned on various parts of the sneaker, making it a true Fendi novelty.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

The FIRST 1 sneaker is available in a range of color combinations, including classic white, black with silver detailing, sandy rose with silver and bright pink outlines, and a dust grey design with contrasting silver and dove grey detail — making it the ultimate versatile sneaker that can be styled with suiting or a fitted knit dress for a modern look, or with any athleisure look for a classic feel.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

The pre-launch officially hit on September 28th at select Fendi locations, and the sneaker will be available at Fendi boutiques worldwide and online on October 5th.