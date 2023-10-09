Chloé Appoints Chemena Kamali As Maison’s Creative Director

Photo Credit: Courtesy of David Sims

Following the exit of Gabriela Hearst, Chloé has announced the joining of Chemena Kamali as the Maison’s new Creative Director. The appointment marks a meaningful return to Chloé for Kamali. Riccardo Bellini, President and CEO of Chloé welcomed Kamali with the following announcement, “I am proud to welcome Chemena Kamali to Chloé. Her extraordinary creative talent, extensive experience and unique connection with the brand’s legacy and values make her a natural choice for the Maison. Chemena’s vision, inspired by her love for the brand, will truly celebrate Chloé’s unique DNA. Chemena is both the Creative Director of Chloé and the embodiment of the Chloé spirit. I am excited to see her vision come to life.”

The highly accomplished German designer has over two decades of experience including a long tenure with Chloé. She began her career at the Maison as part of Phoebe Philo’s team and later rejoined as Design Director to Clare Waight Keller in 2013. Most recently, from 2016, she was Women’s Ready to Wear Design Director for Anthony Vaccarello at Saint Laurent. “My heart has always been Chloé’s. It has been since I stepped through its doors more than 20 years ago. Returning feels natural and very personal. I am extremely honored to be taking on this role and building on the vision that Gaby Aghion and Karl Lagerfeld defined early in the Maison’s history. I hope to capture the emotional connection and spirit of Chloé for today. I am very grateful to Riccardo Bellini, Philippe Fortunato and Johann Rupert for this opportunity and their trust,” Kamali shared.

Kamali’s appointment comes at a notable time in fashion as Seán McGirr was recently announced as Sarah Burton’s replacement at Alexander McQueen, resulting in the trend of white, males heading up the creative direction for luxury brands. Chloé however has had a long-standing history of women leading their creative efforts. Aside from the late Karl Lagerfeld, Chloé has always had a female creative director including Aghion, Philo, Hearst, and Keller.

Kamali will present her first pre-collection for Chloé in Paris in January 2024, followed by her Fall-Winter 2024 collection during Paris Fashion Week in February 2024.