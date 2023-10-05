From Milan to Paris: These Are The Best Looks From Fashion Month

Fashion month has finally come to an end. With New York leading the month and Paris closing, with London and Milan in between, it’s been quite the time on the runway. From the debut of Gucci Ancora by Sabato De Sarno and Peter Hawkings showing his first collection at Tom Ford to signature shows from Dior, Chanel, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, and more, Spring/Summer 2024 proved to be a very exciting season. Ahead, we’re giving a haute look at some of the chicest looks for the spring/summer season from our favorite luxury design maisons.

GUCCI

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

MIU MIU

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Miu Miu

FENDI

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

GIVENCHY

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Givenchy

LOUIS VUITTON

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

ALEXANDER MCQUEEN

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Alexander McQueen

TOM FORD

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tom Ford

DIOR

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

CHANEL

Photo Credit: CHANEL

BALENCIAGA

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Balenciaga

ALTUZARRA

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Altuzarra

SAINT LAURENT

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

BURBERRY

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Burberry

FERRAGAMO

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ferragamo

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli