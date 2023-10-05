Cover Story
From Milan to Paris: These Are The Best Looks From Fashion Month

Fashion, News

Fashion month has finally come to an end. With New York leading the month and Paris closing, with London and Milan in between, it’s been quite the time on the runway. From the debut of Gucci Ancora by Sabato De Sarno and Peter Hawkings showing his first collection at Tom Ford to signature shows from Dior, Chanel, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, and more, Spring/Summer 2024 proved to be a very exciting season. Ahead, we’re giving a haute look at some of the chicest looks for the spring/summer season from our favorite luxury design maisons.

GUCCI

From Milan to Paris: These Are The Best Looks From Fashion MonthPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

MIU MIU

From Milan to Paris: These Are The Best Looks From Fashion MonthPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Miu Miu

FENDI

From Milan to Paris: These Are The Best Looks From Fashion MonthPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

GIVENCHY

From Milan to Paris: These Are The Best Looks From Fashion MonthPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Givenchy

LOUIS VUITTON

From Milan to Paris: These Are The Best Looks From Fashion MonthPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

ALEXANDER MCQUEEN

From Milan to Paris: These Are The Best Looks From Fashion MonthPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Alexander McQueen

TOM FORD

From Milan to Paris: These Are The Best Looks From Fashion MonthPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Tom Ford

DIOR

From Milan to Paris: These Are The Best Looks From Fashion MonthPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Dior

CHANEL

From Milan to Paris: These Are The Best Looks From Fashion MonthPhoto Credit: CHANEL

BALENCIAGA

From Milan to Paris: These Are The Best Looks From Fashion MonthPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Balenciaga

ALTUZARRA

From Milan to Paris: These Are The Best Looks From Fashion MonthPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Altuzarra

SAINT LAURENT

From Milan to Paris: These Are The Best Looks From Fashion MonthPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

BURBERRY

From Milan to Paris: These Are The Best Looks From Fashion MonthPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Burberry

FERRAGAMO

From Milan to Paris: These Are The Best Looks From Fashion MonthPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Ferragamo

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

From Milan to Paris: These Are The Best Looks From Fashion MonthPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli

