Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co. has just revealed its latest high jewelry campaign, and it’s nothing short of breathtaking. This new campaign stars the incredibly talented actress and House Ambassador, Anya Taylor-Joy, adorned in the timeless Schlumberger by Tiffany & Co.™ creations and the Blue Book 2023: Out of the Blue masterpieces. It’s a dazzling showcase of classic Hollywood glamour with a modern twist, exemplifying the harmony between tradition and contemporary luxury that Tiffany & Co. has mastered.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

Taylor-Joy, known for her remarkable talent on the silver screen, has seamlessly transitioned into her role as the face of Tiffany & Co.’s high jewelry campaign. Her elegance and poise perfectly complement the exquisite diamonds and rare gemstone high jewelry pieces that she proudly wears. In her own words, Taylor-Joy expresses her deep appreciation for being part of this prestigious campaign: “It is an honor to be the face of Tiffany & Co.’s high jewelry campaign. The House has such a long-standing history for its design and craftsmanship, and I am excited to be a part of their exceptional legacy.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

This campaign is not just a visual feast; it represents an evolution for Schlumberger by Tiffany & Co.™ icons, such as the legendary Bird on a Rock. Jean Schlumberger’s boundless creativity and Nathalie Verdeille’s visionary leadership as Tiffany’s Chief Artistic Officer of Jewelry and High Jewelry breathe new life into the cherished figures and motifs that have inspired Tiffany artisans for well over a century. As Tiffany & Co. celebrates 186 years of unparalleled artistry and craftsmanship, this campaign marks a significant milestone. It is a testament to the enduring legacy of the brand while embracing the winds of change, ushering in a fresh era for the House.

In a world where time-honored craftsmanship meets the dynamism of the present, Tiffany & Co. continues to shine brightly with Taylor-Joy’s presence in the campaign as a fresh face for the jewelry Maison.