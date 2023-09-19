Olivia Palermo
Venus et Fleur Unveils The Perennial Collection, The Brand’s Foray Into The Home & Tablescape Category

News

Venus et Fleur, the luxury floral brand renowned for its timeless Eternity® floral arrangements, is embarking on a new and exciting journey beyond the realm of exquisite blossoms. Today, they unveil The Perennial Collection, an opulent assortment of Home and Tabletop items, marking their debut in this category. Inspired by the enduring allure of Venus et Fleur’s iconic Eternity® Roses, this collection showcases a selection of meticulously handcrafted tabletop treasures, each echoing the brand’s timeless beauty and unparalleled craftsmanship that has defined Venus’ legacy over the past eight years.

Venus et Fleur Unveils The Perennial Collection, The Brand's Foray Into The Home & Tablescape CategoryPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Venus et Fleur

The Perennial Collection is a tribute to those cherished moments that unfurl within the walls of our homes, and every piece is imbued with an enduring splendor designed to transcend generations. This stunning array of porcelain and glass items includes stemware, coasters, vases, bowls, and more, graced with intricate floral motifs, seamlessly marrying style with functionality. Each decorative object is a manifestation of in-house design ingenuity and is handcrafted across diverse corners of the world by traditional artisans, chosen for their unparalleled skill sets by Seema Bansal-Chadha, Co-Founder of Venus et Fleur, and her team of visionary designers.

Venus et Fleur Unveils The Perennial Collection, The Brand's Foray Into The Home & Tablescape CategoryPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Venus et Fleur

For Seema Bansal-Chadha, Co-Founder of Venus et Fleur, this new collection represents the brand’s commitment to creating a luxurious home. “Venus et Fleur’s expansion into Home and Tabletop with the Perennial Collection underscores our commitment to enriching the lives of our patrons by offering them exceptional pieces that encapsulate the very essence of Venus and are destined to remain treasured heirlooms for generations to come.”

Venus et Fleur Unveils The Perennial Collection, The Brand's Foray Into The Home & Tablescape CategoryPhoto Credit: v

The Perennial Collection is not only a momentous expansion for the brand but also a celebration of enduring beauty and the art of making lasting memories at home.

Venus et Fleur Unveils The Perennial Collection, The Brand's Foray Into The Home & Tablescape CategoryPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Venus et Fleur

Whether adorning your dining table, mantle, or cherished spaces, these handcrafted marvels promise to infuse every moment with a touch of perennial elegance.

