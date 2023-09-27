Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Wesley

West Village is home to some of Manhattan’s most loved, luxury dining destinations. One of the newest making a name for itself is The Wesley. Committed to sustainability, this restaurant embraces a health-conscious concept driven by a team of industry veterans. The Wesley invites its patrons to savor the season through a menu rich in plant-forward dishes crafted from the freshest and most sustainably sourced ingredients. Complementing its culinary offerings, The Wesley’s thoughtfully curated beverage program showcases locally made spirits and a wine selection that champions organic, vegan, and women-led producers, empowering diners to embark on a flavorful journey with confidence. This chic and vibrant space embodies the ever-evolving natural world, both in its exceptional design and its quality-focused menu.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Wesley

Justin Cohen, the Founder of The Wesley, shares his vision, stating, “This concept is the culmination of my longtime passion to create an elevated vegan-forward dining experience that accommodates everyone’s dietary preferences. Our dedicated team has worked diligently to redefine what it means to be a vegetable-forward restaurant within the realm of fine dining. The name ‘The Wesley,’ symbolizing western meadows, pays tribute to the West Village with its welcoming ambiance, proud to share the stories behind the food we create and the drinks we serve.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Wesley

Heading the culinary team is Chef Santiago Austilldo, whose impressive culinary journey includes stints at city favorites like Le Bernardin and Daniel. With a commitment to incorporating the freshest seasonal produce and sustainable meats, Austilldo aims to revolutionize the way New Yorkers and visitors perceive health-conscious cuisine. Drawing from his extensive experience, the menu offers a constantly evolving selection of sustainable and locally sourced fare, including fresh fish, meats, and vegan/vegetarian options. Diners can choose from a la carte options or opt for the three-course prix-fixe for $75.00 or the four-course prix-fixe for $85.00, all of which spotlight elevated vegan-forward dishes. Positioned as a trailblazer in modern fine dining, this West Village gem combines a focus on natural, locally sourced ingredients with an elegant ambiance. Notable menu items include Mushroom Ceviche with jicama, yuca chips, and coconut leche de tigre, Scallop with caviar, chanterelles, and baby zucchini with shallots, Gnocchi with cauliflower, dukkah, tahini pesto, and Bison Sirloin with pea shoots, nopales, chimichurri, and vincotto.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Wesley

The sophisticated and health-conscious beverage menu is under the creative direction of General Manager and Beverage Director, Gabriel Maldonado. With a background that includes managing and opening prestigious New York dining destinations like Jean-Georges, Le CouCou, Pastis, and more, Maldonado’s drink menu showcases handcrafted cocktails, alcohol-free options, and a carefully curated selection of wines by the glass and bottle. Standout creations include The Hudson featuring Hudson Whiskey Bourbon, Forthave amara, and wood smoke, Kale Koolada with tequila, green chartreuse, coconut, and pineapple, and The Westley, a delightful blend of vodka, sherry, valencia orange, pineapple, banana, black pepper, and pea flower tea.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Wesley

The Wesley’s chic and minimalist design, conceived by Elmo Studios, captures the essence of simple pleasures in its natural surroundings. From the welcoming seven-foot living plant wall in the primary “Green Room” to the rich contrast of dark charcoal lime-washed walls against vivid greenery, the ambiance sets the stage for a thriving ecosystem. Guests then move into the “Grain Room,” the main dining area, characterized by warm golden hues reminiscent of a wheat field bathed in the setting sun. Honey-colored lime-washed walls, a woven rattan ceiling, ochre velvet banquettes, arched mirror frames, and dried grains adorning the perimeter come together to create a captivating dining environment.