Saint Laurent Strips It Back For The Spring/Summer 2024 Show

This season, Saint Laurent, is returning to simplicity, noting that the essence of design can often make the boldest statements. The Saint Laurent Summer 2024 womenswear collection, by Anthony Vaccarello, epitomizes this ethos, offering a refreshing departure from the extravagance of past seasons — which is proving to be a major theme across the board this fashion month.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Saint Laurent set the stage with the Eiffel Tower as its backdrop in Paris, as it does each season; however, this season is a bit different. Rather than seeing the lights of the Eiffel Tower twinkle against the runway show, the presentation of this collection takes place against a modernist backdrop featuring kaleidoscopic, mineral surfaces, further stating the mindset of Vaccarello for the Spring/Summer collection.

Pragmatism takes center stage in this collection, with daytime looks that exude couture sensibilities and a silhouette that embraces a more relaxed and comfortable style. Vaccarello’s inspiration for this collection draws from trailblazing women such as Amelia Earhart and Adrienne Bolland, who shattered the confines of traditionally male-dominated domains like aviation and car racing. The result is a celebration of assertive sophistication, where elements borrowed from the men’s wardrobe are seamlessly integrated into a resolutely feminine aesthetic.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Key pieces in this collection include variations of the safari jacket and jumpsuits, garments characterized by their utilitarian ease, accentuated by details like belted waists. The choice of materials leans towards cotton and linen, in a palette of earthy tones ranging from olive and maroon to sand and chalk, imbuing the collection with a natural and organic feel. The addition of sharp accessories, including leather gloves and high heels, elevates the overall look, showcasing the refinement that Saint Laurent is renowned for.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Saint Laurent’s Summer 2024 womenswear collection is a testament to the enduring power of simplicity and a return to the core principles of design. It pays homage to pioneering women and their audacious spirit while maintaining the brand’s signature blend of masculine elements with unapologetic femininity.