Olivia Palermo
Cover Story
The Etymology Of An ‘It Girl’ — One On One With Olivia Palermo
Hannah Waddingham
Cover Story
Hannah Waddingham Has Entered Her ‘IDGAF’ Era. This Is How ‘Ted Lasso’ Helped Her Get There.
Taylor Fritz
Cover Story
The Sky Is The Limit For America’s Top Ranked Tennis Pro, Taylor Fritz
Aaron Donald
Cover Story
LA Rams Star Aaron Donald On The Art Of Starting Over
Jalen Ramsey
Cover Story
Jalen Ramsey Is A Ray Of Sunshine After Signing With The Miami Dolphins

Saint Laurent Strips It Back For The Spring/Summer 2024 Show

Fashion, News

This season, Saint Laurent, is returning to simplicity, noting that the essence of design can often make the boldest statements. The Saint Laurent Summer 2024 womenswear collection, by Anthony Vaccarello, epitomizes this ethos, offering a refreshing departure from the extravagance of past seasons — which is proving to be a major theme across the board this fashion month.

Saint Laurent Strips It Back For The Spring/Summer 2024 ShowPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Saint Laurent set the stage with the Eiffel Tower as its backdrop in Paris, as it does each season; however, this season is a bit different. Rather than seeing the lights of the Eiffel Tower twinkle against the runway show, the presentation of this collection takes place against a modernist backdrop featuring kaleidoscopic, mineral surfaces, further stating the mindset of Vaccarello for the Spring/Summer collection.

Pragmatism takes center stage in this collection, with daytime looks that exude couture sensibilities and a silhouette that embraces a more relaxed and comfortable style. Vaccarello’s inspiration for this collection draws from trailblazing women such as Amelia Earhart and Adrienne Bolland, who shattered the confines of traditionally male-dominated domains like aviation and car racing. The result is a celebration of assertive sophistication, where elements borrowed from the men’s wardrobe are seamlessly integrated into a resolutely feminine aesthetic.

Saint Laurent Strips It Back For The Spring/Summer 2024 ShowPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Key pieces in this collection include variations of the safari jacket and jumpsuits, garments characterized by their utilitarian ease, accentuated by details like belted waists. The choice of materials leans towards cotton and linen, in a palette of earthy tones ranging from olive and maroon to sand and chalk, imbuing the collection with a natural and organic feel. The addition of sharp accessories, including leather gloves and high heels, elevates the overall look, showcasing the refinement that Saint Laurent is renowned for.

Saint Laurent Strips It Back For The Spring/Summer 2024 ShowPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Saint Laurent’s Summer 2024 womenswear collection is a testament to the enduring power of simplicity and a return to the core principles of design. It pays homage to pioneering women and their audacious spirit while maintaining the brand’s signature blend of masculine elements with unapologetic femininity.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Going Behind The Scenes At The Dior Spring/Sumer 2024 With Marianna Hewitt In Paris
Fashion
September 28, 2023
Going Behind The Scenes At The Dior Spring/Sumer 2024 Show With Marianna Hewitt In Paris
By Adrienne Faurote
The Wesley In West Village Is A New Green Oasis Of Fine Dining
City Guide
September 27, 2023
The Wesley In West Village Is A New Green Oasis Of Fine Dining
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
City Guide
September 26, 2023
Monte Carlo’s Most Iconic Dining Destination Officially Opens In New York — Here’s Everything You Need To Know
By Adrienne Faurote
Brunello Cucinelli's Spring/Summer 2024 Collection Is The Definition Of Refined Elegance
Fashion
September 26, 2023
Brunello Cucinelli’s Spring/Summer 2024 Collection Is The Definition Of Refined Elegance
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami