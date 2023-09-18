There’s no doubt that we have officially entered Louis Vuitton’s new era. Another major moment for the Maison, Louis Vuitton has now ventured into the world of podcasts with the launch of Louis Vuitton [Extended]. This exclusive podcast series invites listeners to embark on a captivating journey into the cultural history of the Maison, hosted by the renowned French fashion journalist and documentary maker, Loïc Prigent. With episodes ranging from 20 to 40 minutes, Louis Vuitton [Extended] provides an in-depth exploration of the creative heart that beats within this iconic fashion house.

Through this podcast, audiences will have the opportunity to become better acquainted with the brilliant minds behind Louis Vuitton, including Nicolas Ghesquière, the Creative Director of Women’s Collections, Jacques Cavallier-Belletrud, the Master Perfumer, and Francesca Amfitheatrof, the Artistic Director of Watches and Jewelry. Moreover, the podcast delves into the lives and work of the various personalities, such as artists, designers, athletes, architects, and chefs, who contribute to the realization of Louis Vuitton’s audacious events and collaborations.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Listeners can expect to go behind the scenes of the Men’s and Women’s Fashion Shows, gaining insight into the meticulous creative process. Additionally, the podcast will shed light on Louis Vuitton’s cultural projects, offering glimpses into collaborations like the one between renowned chef Arnaud Donckele and pastry chef Maxime Frédéric at the Louis Vuitton restaurant in Saint-Tropez.

Louis Vuitton [Extended] promises to unveil the Maison’s creative process and savoir-faire like never before. To kick off this exciting journey, the podcast’s inaugural episode features a conversation between Loïc Prigent and Pharrell Williams, the Men’s Creative Director at Louis Vuitton. Pharrell shares insights into his sources of inspiration and the creation of his groundbreaking Men’s Fall-Winter Fashion Show, which illuminated the Pont-Neuf on June 20. The episode also includes an exclusive interview with Bishop Ezekiel Williams, Pharrell’s uncle and leader of the Voices on Fire choir, which delivered an emotional performance with their song “JOY (Unspeakable)” at the Fashion Show’s conclusion.

Crafted with a mesmerizing sound design by French multi-instrumentalist TEPR, Louis Vuitton [Extended] is accessible for free on various audio streaming platforms, including Deezer, Amazon Music, Spotify, Soundcloud, Apple Podcasts, and Podcast Addict. Join Louis Vuitton on this auditory voyage into the heart of fashion, culture, and creativity.