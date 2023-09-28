Haute Leaders Gather At Quinto: A Taste Of South American Elegance

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Quinto, an authentic South American restaurant, stands as a true culinary gem in Brickell. Unparalleled in its offerings, it was the obvious choice for hosting our recent Haute Leaders dinner. Nestled on the fifth floor of EAST Miami, this gathering brought together luminaries from Haute Beauty and Haute Residence for an unforgettable evening.

The night was made even more exceptional, courtesy of the Edrington portfolio, with the generous sponsorship of Mumm. As the evening commenced, our guests were treated to two extraordinary specialty drinks crafted with Mumm Champagne, London No 3 Gin, and Brugal Rum. These libations included the “Miami 75,” a delightful twist on the classic French 75, and the “Old Cuban,” a fusion of Dark Rum, Champagne, Bitters, Mint, Cane Syrup, and Lime Juice, reminiscent of an upscale mojito sans the muddled mint.

Quinto is renowned for its distinctive open-fire parrilla and wood-fired oven, consistently delivering wholesome flavors using the freshest ingredients within a multi-atmosphere dining experience, all complemented by one of the most spectacular lush outdoor terraces in Miami. Our culinary journey commenced with the Pulpo A La Plancha and the flavorful Panzanella Salad. For the second course, we indulged in Entrana, Chorizo, Pollo, and Pescado (Grouper), along with Grilled Skirt Steak, Grilled Pork, Chicken, and Fish. To cap off the evening, we savored the delectable Fondant De Dulce Le Leche.

Following dinner, an exclusive tasting experience unfolded – the Brugal “Coleccion Visionaria” accompanied by cacao nibs. This exceptional dark rum, meant for sipping, was the perfect conclusion to our culinary journey.

Quinto, with its South American allure and exceptional cuisine, continues to enchant Brickell’s discerning diners. It’s no surprise that it played host to our memorable Haute Leaders dinner, leaving us with an evening that was nothing short of exceptional.

Notable attendees included Dr. Rafael Emerick Salas, Dr. Alonso Martin, Dr. Anna Chacon, Dr. Paul Durand, Dr. Daniel Careaga, Lana Mar of Skin Sports Society, Scott Klein, Priscilla Haisley, Mickael Lancri, Mark Yaffe, Aimee Deupi, Briana Alvarez, Bozana Cavar, John Parsiani, Jessica Segatto, amongst others.

