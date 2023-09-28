Each season, the Dior show holds great significance: it marks the start of Paris Fashion Week, the last city to take the stage during fashion month. The energy at the show is always teeming with excitement for the start of the week and of course, to see what Maria Grazia Chiuri has up her sleeve. Ahead of the highly-anticipated show, Haute Living sat down with Marianna Hewitt, the renowned beauty and fashion style icon, to go behind the scenes of the Dior Spring/Summer 2024 show.

Hewitt is the ultimate multi-hyphenate; as the co-founder of beloved skincare brand Summer Fridays and host of Life With Marianna Podcast. Hewitt has amassed a dedicated following across her platforms, empowering other women through her keen eye for style and beauty. From revealing what she loves most about the Dior show to sharing some of her favorite looks from the runway, Hewitt gives us an exclusive look into her day with Dior. And, she also discloses some of her go-to Dior accessories.

Photo Credit: Anna Stokland

HAUTE LIVING: ​​What about the Dior show do you look forward to most?

MARIANNA HEWITT: It is such a joy to see people from all over the world dressed head to toe in their Dior looks. When I am waiting outside before entering the venue, I love to see what everyone is wearing from clients to celebrities. I really look forward to seeing friends from all over the world, or meeting new people and bonding over our love of all things Dior.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

HL: ​​What is your favorite look from the show?

MH: I love how Dior does sheer, from skirts to a full dress. It feels feminine yet powerful and mixing a sheer skirt with an oversized blazer is a wearable way to wear a see-through piece.

Photo Credit: Anna Stokland

HL: ​​Can you share some of your all-time favorite Dior accessories?

MH: The sunglasses were seen with so many of the looks and I really loved seeing the models styled this way, they felt cool. I wore the new Miss Dior bag to the show and when I shared it online everyone was excited about it. For my trip to Paris, I traveled with my medium size Toujours Bag and it is the perfect bag to carry all the many things I keep with me all day.

Photo Credit: Anna Stokland