The Carlyle’s Secret Garden Is Manhattan’s Luxury Rosé Escape

As summer’s warm embrace envelops New York City, one iconic hotel is unveiling an enchanting haven that promises an unparalleled sensory experience. The Carlyle, known for its timeless elegance and world-class hospitality, has collaborated with esteemed floral designer Winston Flowers to create “The Secret Garden by Dowling’s at The Carlyle.” This flower-covered oasis, nestled within the Dowling’s dining room, offers a delightful respite from the city’s rising temperatures. A symphony of colors, scents, and flavors awaits, as guests are invited to savor curated rosé selections, exquisite rosé cocktails, and delectable seasonal bites prepared by acclaimed chef Sylvain Delpique.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Carlyle

And if you’re looking to enjoy the visuals, aesthetic and the feeling of being in a luxury garden without having to actually be outside, the Carlyle’s Secret Garden by Dowling’s is waiting for you.

As guests step into The Secret Garden by Dowling’s at The Carlyle, they are immediately greeted by a breathtaking panorama of floral opulence. Delicate petals of roses, peonies, and lilies intermingle with vibrant foliage, creating a dreamscape that exudes romance and tranquility. The ambiance is further enhanced by soft, ambient lighting, illuminating the blooms like stars in a celestial canopy. As if Manhattan’s iconic Carlyle hotel wasn’t enticing enough, the opening of their Secret Garden inside their highly-popular restaurant, Dowling’s, has sealed the deal as our go-to luxe spot of the summer. Step into a flower-covered oasis in collaboration with esteemed floral designer Winston Flowers. Continuing through the summer months, the garden in full bloom can be found tucked away in the Dowling’s dining room offering a curated selection of sips of the finest rosé and rosé cocktails from Veuve Cliqout, Chateu D’Esclans, French Bloom and more.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Carlyle

Each drink is brought to your table by a custom-designed rose-covered wine trolley. To indulge the palate, Chef Sylvain Delpique has crafted a tantalizing menu of seasonal bites, featuring the freshest ingredients. Guests can savor East Beach Blonde Oysters, served with a zesty ginger-sake mignonette, a perfect pairing with rosé’s delicate notes. For those seeking a taste of Mediterranean flair, the Burrata with Roasted Peppers, Capers, Olive Oil, and Country Bread is a savory delight that harmonizes beautifully with the floral surroundings.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Carlyle

The Secret Garden by Dowling’s at The Carlyle provides an idyllic escape from the bustling streets of New York City. As the temperatures soar outside, guests can immerse themselves in an oasis of tranquility, surrounded by nature’s beauty and culinary delights. Whether seeking a romantic rendezvous or a gathering with friends, this hidden gem promises an unforgettable experience that appeals to all senses.