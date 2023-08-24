Taylor Fritz
Lamborghini Unveils The Huracán Sterrato “Opera Unica” At Sardinia’s Haute Hotel Cala Di Volpe

Haute Auto, News, Travel

Huracan Sterrato Opera Unica Photo Credit: Automobili Lamborghini

The blue Sardinian sea and the iconic Hotel Cala di Volpe, A Luxury Collection Hotel in the luxurious Costa Smeralda, was the sensational setting chosen by Lamborghini to unveil its “Huracán Sterrato Opera Unica” during its 60th anniversary year.

Huracan Sterrato Opera Unica Photo Credit: Automobili Lamborghini

The exterior of the car, which has a crystal-effect paint finish, was created with a sophisticated three-color hand-painting process. The solid paint ‘Blu Amnis’ is followed by two handcrafted processes: ‘Blu Grifo’ and ‘Blu Fedra’. This creates a crystalline effect reminiscent of the magnificent Sardinian seas, generating a unique and exciting visual experience.

The 120 guests were surprised and enthralled by the presentation of the car, set on a floating platform facing the sea, perfectly in line with the theme of the evening, presented by Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. A group of artists and dancers led the way as the “Opera Unica” was unveiled to those present, introduced by a special video describing the car’s creation process that lasted more than 300 hours.

Huracan Sterrato Opera Unica Photo Credit: Automobili Lamborghini

“Huracán Sterrato was born from a desire to challenge what is expected and taken for granted: it is a super sports car that transcends convention. The one-off Huracán Sterrato ‘Opera Unica’ takes a further step forward and, in perfect Lamborghini style, draws all eyes to it by highlighting the art form,”  Winkelmann said during the event, adding, “The beauty and colours of Sardinia have always been a source of incredible emotions for us at Lamborghini. This is the perfect opportunity to experiment with a new paint process, fully explore the possibilities of customization, and then present this special ‘Sterrato’ to customers and guests in the same setting that was the inspiration for this blue crystal effect.”

Following its debut, the “Huracán Sterrato Opera Unica” is on display at the Lamborghini Lounge in Porto Cervo until  September 10.

