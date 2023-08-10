Photo Credit: Courtesy of ColorComm Conference

Amid the sunshine of Miami, a triumphant resurgence was witnessed as ColorComm’s 8th Annual Conference returned after a four-year hiatus. From July 26th to 28th, over 400 women of color, who are business leaders across the communications, marketing, advertising, and digital industries reunited with friends, and colleagues and established new business relationships, at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne in Miami, Florida.

The conference commonly referred to as #C2Miami commenced on Wednesday, July 26 with a distinguished panel discussing ‘The War on DEI: This Isn’t a Florida Problem,’ where experts deliberated on the profound impact of DEI. The inaugural day continued with the ColorComm Circle Awards, a tribute to seven women of color changing the face of the communications industry, where Star Jones served as Emcee.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of ColorComm Conference

Further emphasizing ColorComm’s impact and influence in Miami, ColorComm was presented with a proclamation from the City of North Miami Beach Commissioner Daniela Jean, marking Wednesday, July 26 as ColorComm Day in Miami.

Lauren Wesley Wilson, Founder, and CEO of ColorComm Corporation, expressed, “We’ve been coming to the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne since 2014, long before the action and laws affecting diversity and inclusion programs were in jeopardy in this state. For the past several years, we have worked hard to bring back the conference following a hiatus during the pandemic, long before the Governor of Florida restricted diversity and inclusion programs in Florida schools.”\

Photo Credit: Courtesy of ColorComm Conference

Spanning generations, the ColorComm community is intergenerational (ages 22-65) and programming offered multiple opportunities to meet women where they are, no matter where they are in their career journey.

Engaging sessions included topics such as ‘Financial Health to Generational Wealth’ presented by JP Morgan Chase, ‘You Got McDonald’s Money,’ and ‘Increasing Women of Color on Corporate Boards,’ among others.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of ColorComm Conference

The 8th annual conference concluded with ColorComm’s Signature Luncheon. CNN’s Abby Phillip served as emcee of ColorComm’s Signature Luncheon and Huma Abedin, Political Strategist and New York Times Bestselling Author of Both/And served as the keynote speaker.

ColorComm started as a luncheon series in 2011 to connect women of color in business. This is why they decided to close their conference with a Signature luncheon to mark the moment. Twelve years later, ColorComm has evolved into a corporation which provides economic opportunity and advancement to multicultural communities,” concluded Wilson.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of ColorComm Conference

As the event drew to a close, the legacy of ColorComm’s 8th Annual Conference continues to radiate, leaving an imprint on individuals and industries, while inspiring hope for a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive future.