In celebration of Dwyane Wade‘s induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, the NBA great has released a rare, limited-edition bottle of sparkling wine. And when we say ‘rare’ and ‘limited’, we mean rare and limited: there are only 300 available. Yes, you read that right.

This new sparkling venture courtesy of the basketball star’s Wade Cellars is actually a collaboration with Chris Cottrell and Morgan Twain-Peterson of Under The Wire, one of the most acclaimed cult producers of Californian sparkling wines.

This bottling of Wade Cellars x Under the Wire was selected from two barrels of pinot noir from Alder Springs vineyard in Mendocino County with just 40 cases (492 bottles) produced. It has notes of honeycrisp apple, underripe strawberry, and toasted bread. Fine bubbles give the palate length and energy for days.

This exclusive one time bottling is available in a 3-pack for $285 that also includes a hand-signed Hall of Fame card or for individual purchase online at $95 each.