Cocktail Of The Week: The Maestro Dobel Ace Paloma

Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Maestro Dobel Tequila

Maestro Dobel Tequila is officially the first to become the “Official Tequila” of the US Open, beginning with the 2023 event, starting this year. As such, we at Haute Living felt it was only right to highlight this great brand and its official US Open cocktail, The Maestro Dobel Ace Paloma.

Maestro Dobel Tequila’s partnership with the US Open further cements its position as a supporter of professional tennis in the United States, as Dobel also serves as the “Official Tequila” across key tournaments including the Miami Open, BNP Paribas Open and Western & Southern Open. America’s top ranked player and our recent cover star, Taylor Fritz, is also an ambassador for the brand, as are players Aryna Sabalenka and Dana Mathewson, the highest-ranked American wheelchair tennis player.

A cornerstone of the partnership is the placement of “Dobel Tequila” branding in on-court signage that will be visible to fans on-site and around the world. Fans attending the US Open will have the opportunity to experience the portfolio of Maestro Dobel’s smooth tequilas that will be available at concession stands, restaurants and private hospitality spaces. Maestro Dobel will be featured at a branded, full-service bar inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, and branded, mobile carts across the tournament grounds, which will offer smooth and refreshing tequila cocktails, including the Maestro Dobel Ace Paloma, poured in a co-branded souvenir cup.

How To Make The Maestro Dobel Ace Paloma At Home

Photo Credit: Maestro Dobel Tequila

1.5 oz. Maestro Dobel Tequila Diamante Cristalino

2 oz. Owen’s Rio Red Grapefruit Soda

Twist of Fresh Lime

Procedure: Pour Maestro Dobel Tequila Diamante Cristalino and squeeze of lime into a tall glass filled with fresh ice and rimmed with black lava salt. Top with Owen’s Rio Red Grapefruit and garnish with a pink grapefruit wedge placed on the mouth of the glass, serve!