Taylor Fritz
Cover Story
The Sky Is The Limit For America’s Top Ranked Tennis Pro, Taylor Fritz
Aaron Donald
Cover Story
LA Rams Star Aaron Donald On The Art Of Starting Over
Jalen Ramsey
Cover Story
Jalen Ramsey Is A Ray Of Sunshine After Signing With The Miami Dolphins
Matt Judon
Cover Story
New England Patriots Star Matt Judon Is Cultivating His NFL Career Exactly The Way He Wants: With Positivity
Sam Howell
Cover Story
Sam Howell Is Leading The Charge In His First Year As The Starting QB Of The Washington Commanders. But Is He Stressed? Not Even A Little.

Cocktail Of The Week: The Maestro Dobel Ace Paloma

Cocktail of the Week, Haute Wine + Spirits, News

Maestro Dobel Tequila
Coco Gauff

Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Maestro Dobel Tequila

Maestro Dobel Tequila is officially the first to become the “Official Tequila” of the US Open, beginning with the 2023 event, starting this year. As such, we at Haute Living felt it was only right to highlight this great brand and its official US Open cocktail, The Maestro Dobel Ace Paloma.

Maestro Dobel Tequila’s partnership with the US Open further cements its position as a supporter of professional tennis in the United States, as Dobel also serves as the “Official Tequila” across key tournaments including the Miami Open, BNP Paribas Open and Western & Southern Open. America’s top ranked player and our recent cover star, Taylor Fritz, is also an ambassador for the brand, as are players Aryna Sabalenka and Dana Mathewson, the highest-ranked American wheelchair tennis player.

A cornerstone of the partnership is the placement of “Dobel Tequila” branding in on-court signage that will be visible to fans on-site and around the world. Fans attending the US Open will have the opportunity to experience the portfolio of Maestro Dobel’s smooth tequilas that will be available at concession stands, restaurants and private hospitality spaces. Maestro Dobel will be featured at a branded, full-service bar inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, and branded, mobile carts across the tournament grounds, which will offer smooth and refreshing tequila cocktails, including the Maestro Dobel Ace Paloma, poured in a co-branded souvenir cup.

How To Make The Maestro Dobel Ace Paloma At Home

Maestro Dobel TequilaPhoto Credit: Maestro Dobel Tequila

1.5 oz. Maestro Dobel Tequila Diamante Cristalino
2 oz. Owen’s Rio Red Grapefruit Soda
Twist of Fresh Lime

Procedure: Pour Maestro Dobel Tequila Diamante Cristalino and squeeze of lime into a tall glass filled with fresh ice and rimmed with black lava salt. Top with Owen’s Rio Red Grapefruit and garnish with a pink grapefruit wedge placed on the mouth of the glass, serve!

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Camus Cognac
Haute Partners
August 30, 2023
CAMUS Cognac Unveils Its Latest Blend, CAMUS XO
By Laura Schreffler
Bellagio
Haute Cuisine
August 30, 2023
The Bellagio Celebrates Its Silver Anniversary With An All-Star Culinary Bacchanalia
By Laura Schreffler
This Legendary Globally Acclaimed Restaurant Is Coming To Miami Next Year
City Guide
August 30, 2023
This Legendary Globally Acclaimed Restaurant Is Coming To Miami Next Year
By Adrienne Faurote
Louis Vuitton Taps #1 World-Ranked Tennis Phenom, Carlos Alcaraz, For The Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 Formalwear Campaign
Fashion
August 29, 2023
Louis Vuitton Taps #1 World-Ranked Tennis Phenom, Carlos Alcaraz, For The Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 Formalwear Campaign
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami