Taylor Fritz
Cover Story
The Sky Is The Limit For America’s Top Ranked Tennis Pro, Taylor Fritz
Aaron Donald
Cover Story
LA Rams Star Aaron Donald On The Art Of Starting Over
Jalen Ramsey
Cover Story
Jalen Ramsey Is A Ray Of Sunshine After Signing With The Miami Dolphins
Matt Judon
Cover Story
New England Patriots Star Matt Judon Is Cultivating His NFL Career Exactly The Way He Wants: With Positivity
Sam Howell
Cover Story
Sam Howell Is Leading The Charge In His First Year As The Starting QB Of The Washington Commanders. But Is He Stressed? Not Even A Little.

Haute Living Celebrates Taylor Fritz With Maestro Dobel Tequila Ahead Of The U.S. Open

Haute Scene, News

Taylor Fritz
Taylor Fritz holds a glass of Maestro Dobel Tequila

Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Haute LivingNo. 9 ranked ATP tour player Taylor Fritz celebrated a major milestone — his very first cover feature — with Haute Living and Maestro Dobel tequila, of which he’s an ambassador, at Avra Rockefeller Center on August 23.

Taylor Fritz
Taylor Fritz and Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Haute Living

The event took place just ahead of the U.S. Open, which kicks off on August 28th at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Taylor Fritz
Maestro Dobel Tequila

Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Haute Living

At a cocktail hour, ahead of the elegant evening, Dobel 50 Cristalino was served neat in addition to the Game, Set, Smash cocktail, made of Maestro Dobel Diamante tequila, orange liqueur, simple syrup, fresh squeezed lime, pineapple chunks, and club soda.

Taylor Fritz
Kamal Hotchandani, Ivan Soto-Wright, and Johnathan Schultz

Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Haute Living

Before dinner, Haute Media Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani said a few words about Fritz, his quest for greatness, and why Fritz’s hard-working ethos and love for his family aligned with the Haute Living brand. He highlighted the the 25-year-old’s relationship with Dobel as well, citing the tequila as the best he’s ever had. He then introduced celebrity artist Johnathan Schultz, who presented Fritz with a painting made of 23K gold.

Taylor Fritz
I’m A mixologist pours the Maestro Dobel Tequila Game, Set, Smash cocktail

Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Haute Living

Then Fritz spoke, noting how important the opportunity was to him as it was his first cover.

Taylor Fritz
Taylor Fritz holds Dobel’s Game, Set, Smash cocktail

Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Haute Living

Guests including Haute Media Group Editor-in-Chief Laura Schreffler and Senior Vice President April Irene Donelson, as well as MoonPay CEO Ivan Soto-Wright, Johnny Petrosyn, Marc Packer, Dr. Sachin Shridharani, Shiran Melamed, Eduardo Kiks, Matthew Toboroff, Alisa Roever, Gonzalo Morales, and Matthew Fawcett, among others, sat down to a dinner of Avra’s Greek favorites, including hummus, melitzanosalata, and skordalia; roasted beets; spicy eggplant chips; grilled lavraki; and grilled chicken.

Taylor Fritz
Taylor Fritz and Laura Schreffler

Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Haute Living

Fritz is America’s current top ranked player and number No. 9 overall on the ATP tour. He is known for besting Rafael Nada to take home the men’s singles title at Indian Wells last March.

Taylor Fritz
Kamal Hotchandani and Eduardo Kiks

Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Haute Living

The evening was also powered by Haute Jets.

Taylor Fritz
Dr. Sachin Shridharani and guest

Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Haute Living

Taylor Fritz
Shiran Melamed

Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Haute Living

Taylor Fritz
Alisa Roever and April Irene Donelson

Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Haute Living

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Huracan Sterrato Opera Unica
Haute Auto
August 24, 2023
Lamborghini Unveils The Huracán Sterrato “Opera Unica” At Sardinia’s Haute Hotel Cala Di Volpe
By Laura Schreffler
Coming This Fall: Groot Hospitality & Tao Group Launch Their First-Ever Dining Concept Together, Casadonna
News
August 23, 2023
Coming This Fall: Groot Hospitality & Tao Group Launch Their First-Ever Dining Concept Together, Casadonna
By Adrienne Faurote
City Guide
August 22, 2023
Raf’s Is Downtown Manhattan’s New Haute Spot Led By The Musket Room Team
By Shelby Comroe
Magnificent Jewels: The Best New High Jewelry Of 2023
Fashion
August 22, 2023
Magnificent Jewels: The Best New High Jewelry Pieces Of 2023
By Adrienne Faurote
Aaron Donald

Los Angeles

New York

Miami