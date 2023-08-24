Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Haute LivingNo. 9 ranked ATP tour player Taylor Fritz celebrated a major milestone — his very first cover feature — with Haute Living and Maestro Dobel tequila, of which he’s an ambassador, at Avra Rockefeller Center on August 23.

The event took place just ahead of the U.S. Open, which kicks off on August 28th at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

At a cocktail hour, ahead of the elegant evening, Dobel 50 Cristalino was served neat in addition to the Game, Set, Smash cocktail, made of Maestro Dobel Diamante tequila, orange liqueur, simple syrup, fresh squeezed lime, pineapple chunks, and club soda.

Before dinner, Haute Media Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani said a few words about Fritz, his quest for greatness, and why Fritz’s hard-working ethos and love for his family aligned with the Haute Living brand. He highlighted the the 25-year-old’s relationship with Dobel as well, citing the tequila as the best he’s ever had. He then introduced celebrity artist Johnathan Schultz, who presented Fritz with a painting made of 23K gold.

Then Fritz spoke, noting how important the opportunity was to him as it was his first cover.

Guests including Haute Media Group Editor-in-Chief Laura Schreffler and Senior Vice President April Irene Donelson, as well as MoonPay CEO Ivan Soto-Wright, Johnny Petrosyn, Marc Packer, Dr. Sachin Shridharani, Shiran Melamed, Eduardo Kiks, Matthew Toboroff, Alisa Roever, Gonzalo Morales, and Matthew Fawcett, among others, sat down to a dinner of Avra’s Greek favorites, including hummus, melitzanosalata, and skordalia; roasted beets; spicy eggplant chips; grilled lavraki; and grilled chicken.

Fritz is America’s current top ranked player and number No. 9 overall on the ATP tour. He is known for besting Rafael Nada to take home the men’s singles title at Indian Wells last March.

The evening was also powered by Haute Jets.

