In a momentous event that is sure to leave a lasting impact on the Fort Myers real estate market, the most expensive home ever to be listed in the area in two decades has officially been sold. Spearheading this remarkable achievement is none other than the ambitious young real estate agent, Adnan Dedic, whose dedication and expertise in the field have set new standards for luxury property transactions. With the invaluable support of his esteemed partner Cindy Cyrus and accredited representative agent Elise Starr, Dedic orchestrated the sale of a property of unparalleled opulence, offering the epitome of Florida living to its fortunate new owner.

The estate, priced at a staggering $8,950,000, is a luxury oasis for entertainers who seek to embrace the best that Florida has to offer. Boasting an impressive size of 14,000 square feet, with an additional 6,200 square feet under air, the property is situated on half an acre, surrounded by a 271-foot wrap-around dock, two floating docks, and a boat lift, catering to those with a love for waterfront living.

Located on the Direct Gulf, the property ensures private access in an idle speed zone, allowing lucky homeowners to enjoy the serene beauty of the surroundings without disruptions. The outdoor features are nothing short of extravagant, with a mega entertainment deck, expansive outdoor living area, zero-edge pool, spa, and party room, making it an idyllic setting for hosting unforgettable gatherings and events.

The interior design theme exudes contemporary architecture, featuring luminous open living areas and soaring 20-foot ceilings that create a grand and welcoming atmosphere. A modern luxe foyer sets the tone for the home’s overall aesthetics, accentuating the property’s attention to detail. Moreover, the estate impresses with its 38 sun tunnels and a high-end glass wine room, catering to connoisseurs and wine enthusiasts. The layout of the property includes a primary suite, flex room, and gallery in the west wing, offering privacy and serenity to its occupants. On the other hand, guest rooms in the east wing ensure that visitors feel equally pampered during their stay.

The cutting-edge technology and design Inside the estate features state-of-the-art amenities that further enhance the luxury experience. The Creston sound and lighting system, representing the latest in home technology, ensures that residents can enjoy seamless control over their entertainment and ambiance preferences.

This luxurious paradise also benefits from a prime location, making it an attractive choice for discerning buyers. Situated within 15 minutes of a private airport and 20 minutes from an international airport, accessibility is at its finest. Furthermore, the estate is in close proximity to fine dining establishments, shopping districts, and stunning beaches, adding convenient proximity and allure to the overall package.

All things considered, it’s safe to say that the sale of this unprecedented property is undoubtedly a historical moment for Fort Myers, marking a turning, (or returning) point for the luxury real estate sector in the region. As the most expensive home listed in Fort Myers in the past 20 years, it has raised the bar for future luxury listings, garnering increased interest from potential buyers seeking a taste of Florida’s lavish lifestyle.

Adnan Dedic’s remarkable success in orchestrating this sale is a testament to his talent, dedication, and drive in the real estate industry. His future endeavors are eagerly anticipated, and there is no doubt that he will continue to make history in the world of luxury property transactions. While he celebrates this tremendous success, he is projected to continue elevating with a whopping amount of 80 million dollars sold in Real Estate for 2023.

“I remember when I first started in the real estate world eight years ago, I was trying to sell anything I could get my hands on, and my first deal was $135,000. It’s a truly euphoric feeling of gratitude to look at how far I’ve come today, not only for the prestige of the home but for the opportunity to be part of real estate history in Fort Myers with this sale. Even dealing with the most expensive home to be listed in Fort Myers in 20 years, it was actually a smooth transaction, and I have Cindy, Elise, and our wonderful new homeowner to thank for that.”- said Dedic.