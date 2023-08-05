Escape to a tropical oasis at these five spectacular waterfront fine dining locations in Naples, Florida with views of the Gulf of Mexico, Naples Bay, and Venetian Bay.

BALEEN at La Playa Beach & Golf Resort

Soak up paradise at the recently reopened BALEEN at La Playa Golf & Beach Resort equipped with a tiered terrace and beachside seating. The restaurant currently offers breakfast and dinner with a globally-inspired cuisine. BALEEN offers the option to dine with your feet planted in the sand at a private table on the beach, creating the ultimate romantic evening for waterfront fine dining.

Dine on courses such as Gulf Snapper Crudo made with espelette cured, pickled onions, cilantro, and ahi Amarillo leche tiger, Seaweed Salad with carrots, radish, spring onions, prosecco wine vinegar, and furikake, and a Daily Catch with local fish, gochujang caponata, charred Meyer lemon, and pea tendril.

Don’t forget dessert! Choose from the Mango Ginger Crème Brûlée, Key Lime Pie, and/or Kahlua Cake.

Nosh on Naples Bay

Nosh on Naples Bay at the Naples Bay Resort & Marina offers tasty global fare with small plates encouraging sharing. Executive Chef Todd Johnson and his team offer creative dishes packed with flavor, such as the savory warm stone crab bread pudding with slow-roasted tomato, parmesan, and mustard sauce, seared Hokkaido scallop with sweet corn “Bisque,” charred asparagus, and cinnamon top mushroom, and/or Nori Seared Bluefin Tuna with peanut soba noodles, whiskey barrel-aged soy, and yuzu.

Foodies can also enjoy special monthly chef-pairing dinners and their happy hour from 2–6pm every day, except Mondays. Choose from $4 beers, $7 wines, $10 signature cocktails, and $10+ small plates with specials, such as crunchy grouper bites with rustic tartar sauce.

Gumbo Limbo at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples

Gumbo Limbo reopens on September 1 offering resort guests and locals a beachfront dining atmosphere with pristine views of the Gulf of Mexico with a seafood-forward menu.

Try the conch chowder, coconut shrimp, lobster quesadilla, or the grilled grouper sandwich. Don’t worry, if you’re not a seafood lover, there are plenty of delicious soup, salad, and sandwich options.

For beverages, choose from a large wine, beer, and cocktail list. We recommend the iced Gumbo Punch made with Captain Morgan, banana liquor, orange juice, grenadine, and pineapple juice topped with dark rum. A frozen cocktail is perfect during a pool and beach lounging day. Try the Trouble in Paradise with Captain Morgan, dark rum, banana liquor, and crème de coconut.

MiraMare Ristorante

Savor an Italian waterfront fine dining experience at MiraMare Ristorante on the Venetian Bay at the Village Shops Plaza. Sip on innovative spritzers and limoncello while snacking on antipasto, salads, and an array of mouth-watering pasta, seafood, and pizza options.

Cheers to their extended Happy Hour from 3–9pm with cocktails, beer, and wine, and small bites, including tuna tartare, coconut shrimp, and house made meatballs with marinara. Plus! Dine on nightly specials and listen to live music from 6–9pm. For dessert, try the tiramisu with ladyfinger biscotti dipped in espresso, mascarpone cheese, and dusted with cacao.

The Bay House Restaurant

The Bay House Restaurant is a hidden gem in north Naples overlooking the Cocohatchee Bay offering fresh, Southern-inspired and bistro-style seafood dishes.

Snag a coveted patio spot to view wildlife and boats going by, or take a bar seat inside by the raw bar close to the live entertainment offered Wednesday through Saturday evenings during the season.

Try Southern favorites such as The Bay House cornbread with honey butter, crispy fried oysters with Bayou remoulade, World’s Best Pimento Cheese and a cracker basket, and crave-worthy fried green tomatoes, herbed goat cheese, tomato jam, pepper jelly vinaigrette, and basil.

You’ve probably had steak frites, but have you had lobster frites? Indulge in their Twin split herb butter grilled tail, béarnaise, salt & pepper frites, and roasted asparagus. End on a sweet note with Crescent City Beignets (New Orleans-style french doughnuts) tossed in cinnamon and sugar, served with chocolate and bourbon-caramel sauce – perfect for sharing amongst a group.