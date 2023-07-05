Up-Close And Personal With Alexandra Bokova

What is something that most people don’t realize about you?

I can wiggle my ears simultaneously and individually- very important distinction. I haven’t yet found a role that requires it. But when I do, I’m all set.

What is your audition process like? And when you get a role, is there a particular process, or a ritual you practice before a performance?

There is a very important sacred ritual it’s called preparation. I like to know a character inside out, I like to personally rehearse, not necessarily with other actors, have different ideas and options. Digging into the script and giving yourself room to improvise and be native to your character. Of course you have to play off your scene partners, play off other actors and be present, that is the most important. But you also have to be prepared to take direction and be flexible with whatever changes come your way, while being out of your head and absolutely confident in your moves or instincts. This way no matter what’s thrown at you you are ready to rock n roll. For me, it brings confidence and allows me to live freely in character. So that’s my cheat cheat. There’s no such thing as being overly prepared.

Is there any role that you would absolutely never agree to do?

I don’t have a particular concept of what I will or will never do, as far as my work is concerned. I’m very curious and inquisitive by nature. I am interested in people and in things that are often very different from myself. Starting off in this field, my priority has always been to not allow myself to be pigeonholed into a particular category. I always wanted and still want to show my versatility. Who I am in my everyday life doesn’t necessarily reflect the characters that I want to portray. I want to work on exciting projects and what that means to me is either with filmmakers I speak the same creative language with, or an interesting script, or something very peculiar, or something that just seems fun, exciting and challenging. I don’t have any particular model but have to approach my work as a business, which it is. In the words of the greatest- there are no small roles just small actors.