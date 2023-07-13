From hotel stays to special Barbie-inspired meals to an interactive Barbie experience, here are the best national places to celebrate Friday’s release of Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated summer blockbuster, Barbie.

HOTELS

Riggs Washington, D.C.

Photo Credit: Hotel Riggs

The trendy and yet timeless Riggs Washington D.C. has debuted a new barbiecore-inspired First Lady of Pink package. Spend the night in the all-pink Ida McKinley Suite outfitted with rollerblades, all the better to cruise the National Mall with.Pink champagne and flowers will greet you along with a surprise amenity. The package will also include a private appointment at CityCenterDC so you can find the perfect pair of pink shoes as well as a chauffeured trip to the Hillwood Museum to see Marjorie Merriweather Post’s pink bathroom and hidden pink fallout shelter. Finish your stay with a nightcap in World’s 50 Best Bar Silver Lyan, where the mixologists will shake and stir up custom pink cocktails. I really hope they have glitter.

Pricing starts at $1,559/night and the package is available through August 2023. The full list of offerings for the First Lady of Pink package includes:

2-night stay in the Ida McKinley Suite, an all-pink dream suite featuring pastels and florals, one of the hotel’s four signature First Lady Suites

A private appointment at CityCenterDC

Set of 2 rental Roller Blades to explore the national mall

Pink champagne, flowers and a surprise themed welcome amenity in-room upon arrival

Custom pink cocktails in Silver Lyan

A chauffeured trip to the Hillwood Museum

2 tickets to the forthcoming Barbie movie

Las Brisas Acapulco, Mexico

Photo Credit: Las Brisas Acapulco

Acapulco, Mexico’s Las Brisas Acapulco is officially in the pink. Upon arriving at this rose-hued paradise, you’ll be whisked away by one of their signature pink-and-white jeeps (reminiscent of the Barbie one every little girl wanted to drive) and escorted to one of the pink-accented casitas. Those with a private pool will be greeted by the most stunning views of Acapulco Bay as they take a dip while surrounded by beautiful, floating pink hibiscus flowers.

Hotel ZaZa, Dallas

Photo Credit: Hotel ZaZa

This summer for one week in July, Hotel ZaZa Dallas is transforming its deck into a Barbie summer vacation experience with a Barbie-inspired cabana package. Guests can step into the world of pink perfection and order specialty cocktails with Malibu rum and Absolut vodka including Barbie’s Cosmo, Berry Beach Off, and a Malibu Mule. Sip on a refreshing beverage and enjoy small bites while lounging by the pool in a personal cabana. For the ultimate Barbie vacation, guests staying at the hotel on Saturday, July 22nd will be immersed in a Barbie paradise with themed activations like a life-size Barbie Box and a Barbie photobooth. Swag of the pink variety is also on offer.

center;”>RESTAURANTS

Photo Credit: La Neta Cocina y Lounge

For one day only — Sunday, July 23 — Las Vegas’ La Neta Cocina y Lounge is offering the ultimate Barbie-themed brunch. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the high-end Mexican eatery will be transformed into a real-life dream house with glamorous pink decor, accessories, drinks, and desserts. This experience will even provide a life-sized Barbie doll box for attendees to take pictures in. A variety of beautiful cocktails will be on offer, including. the sparking cocktail “Barbiestyle” made with La Marca prosecco, pink cocktail glitter, and pink cotton candy; “Roses Are Pink” made with La Marca rose, gin, fresh lemon, violet syrup, and a pink rose-shaped ice cube; “She-Roes” made with tequila, fresh lime, prickly pear, gold flakes, and ginger beer; and Barbie (pink lemonade) & Ken (orange juice) bottomless mimosas or rose. In addition to tasty cocktails, La Neta will also serve Barbie’s Beach Bod, which includes their famous red velvet churros with a cream cheese frosting dip, and Barbie’s Beauty Sleep, which can only be described as a wake and cake.

EXPERIENCES

World of Barbie, Los Angeles

Photo Credit: Kilburn Live

World of Barbie, a one-of-a-kind immersive experience, made its U.S. debut much earlier in the year — in April, in fact — when the doors to its Dreamhouse opened at Santa Monica Place in Santa Monica, California. The 20,000 square foot space is a Barbie-inspired paradise, complete with a patio and pool, and walk-in closets filled with garments from decades of iconic Barbie fashion history. There’s also a Barbie camper van; a fashion studio where guests will have an opportunity to walk the pink carpet and pose inside of one of the six Barbie boxes; a TV studio visitors can step onto the set and become a news anchor delivering headlines in front of various TV studio backdrops, interviewing their guests or giving the weather report; a Space Center, where one can board a Barbie space shuttle to interact with mission control and travel to several interstellar destinations; a movie theater where classic Barbie content is played; and a Paul Mitchell Salon to try on new looks in an interactive dream salon. The visually stunning production will also feature a bespoke Barbie exhibit where guests can see how Barbie, her Dreamhouse, and her various vehicles have evolved over the years and learn more about how she has become the number one doll property worldwide. World of Barbie will also host special events and after-hour celebrations during its Los Angeles run, including: