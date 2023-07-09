Photo Credit: Willard InterContinental Washington, D.C.

When it comes to local icons, there is no hotel in our nation’s capital as storied as the Willard InterContinental Washington D.C., which has been the focal point for elegant dinners, meetings, and social events for over 200 years. This illustrious institution has hosted almost every U.S. president since Franklin Pierce in 1853. But why should you stay today?

For starters, the hotel has some seriously prime real estate. It’s located in the heart of DC, one block from The White House. And now, thanks to a redesign of its social centers — inclusive of its Peacock Alley and Crystal Room — the hotel feels new, too. Local creative design studio SWATCHROOM led the renovation project with the guidance of developer Oliver T. Carr, Jr., who saved the hotel from destruction more than 30 years ago.

Visitors will discover a refreshed interior in Peacock Alley, the area where the five-star hotel’s illustrious afternoon tea is served, a new, bright and vibrant palette featuring hues of deep navy and pale Robin’s egg blue, alongside shades of green, gold, and coral, that serve to accent its Beaux Arts feel (which is evident in the original mustard and terracotta mosaic flooring that dates back to 1901). A new custom wallpaper pattern inspired by the peacock feather is present throughout the redesign.

This is where the property’s storied Afternoon Tea, a tradition celebrated since the 1920s, is held. It’s served year-round, and that’s a good thing given that reservations are hard to come by unless you book far in advance. This menu has also seen a revamp, now offering a wide selection of the finest estate and boutique blended loose-leaf teas by J’enwey Tea Company; savory finger sandwiches such as Smoked Duck & Red Onion Marmalade, Pepper & Parsley Crusted Tuna with Mango Basil Salsa, and Cucumber With Citrus Cream Cheese; a decadent and delicious pastry selection with delicacies such as a Strawberry Ginger Choux; and warm and buttery Vanilla and Rosemary Apricot Scones. And, of course, one must always enjoy afternoon tea with champagne!

Meanwhile, another newly renovated space is the 2,560-square-foot Crystal Room, which is a gorgeous events space featuring towering Beaux Arts columns, striking crystal chandeliers, ornate hand-carved gold leaf crown molding and vintage drapery. It’s the perfect location for DC’s most illustrious events, such as the annual National Thanksgiving Turkey Press Conference, and U.S.-ASEAN Special Summit.

The hotel is known for more than its signature spaces, however. It has some of the largest suites in DC, all iconic, all named after presidents. The largest is the Thomas Jefferson Suite, and understandably it’s a fan favorite among CEO’s, foreign dignitaries, and heads-of-state. The 2300 square foot space overlooks Pennsylvania Avenue, but also features picturesque views of the city, including landmarks like the Washington Monument, and the National Mall. There’s a bedroom, a separate sitting area, walk-in closet, an oversized bathroom replete with a walk-in shower and adjacent soaking tub, a separate guest bathroom located off of the entrance foyer, a living room with two separate sitting areas, a grand formal dining room stylishly fitted with a Federalist-style dining table that can seat eight, and a butler pantry with a separate exterior entrance for increased privacy.

My personal favorite is the Jenny Lind Suite, named in honor of Jenny Lind, one of the most famous opera singers of the 19th century. At 960 square feet, it’s much smaller than the monster Thomas Jefferson, but it’s romantic as all get-out, tucked away in the cupola of the hotel on the 12th floor. It’s also the hotel’s only bi-level suite, gorgeous and light with a king canopy bed and dome ceiling with skylights, a sunken jacuzzi tub with spectacular views of the Washington Monument and the Jefferson Memorial, a separate walk-in marble shower, and separate sittings areas on each level of the suite, inclusive of a spacious area with a large vanity with stools and powder room.

It would also be remiss not to mention the property’s signature drinking outlet ,the historic Round Robin Bar has been a meeting place for D.C.’s political and social elite since it was established in 1847. It’s a dark and swarthy place with oak-paneled walls, circular bar, and leather banquettes, with a distinctly masculine bent.

The Willard Intercontinental D.C. is located at 1401 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20004