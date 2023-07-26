To mark National Tequila Day, Clase Azul Mexico, the luxury brand renowned for its exceptional tequila, hosted an unforgettable 5-course dinner party, delighting guests with delectable pairings of Clase Azul Tequila with each course. The evening, held at the exclusive Clase Azul Loft in Dumbo, Brooklyn. alongside the incredibly stunning Ashley Graham, celebrated the history, tradition, and culture of tequila making, capturing the essence of Mexican heritage.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Clase Azul

The menu featured an array of exquisite dishes, each thoughtfully paired with a different Clase Azul Tequila expression. From the Esparragos Blancos Pochados, a delightful white asparagus dish with Clase Azul Tequila Plata, to the rich and flavorful Pollito en Mole, complemented by Clase Azul Tequila Anejo, each course highlighted the versatility and sophistication of Clase Azul Tequila. The dinner was a true culinary journey, showcasing the magic of Mexican culture through exceptional cuisine.

“As a luxury brand that celebrates Mexican culture and traditions, National Tequila Day holds a special place in our hearts. It allows us to honor our roots and showcase the beauty of our heritage,” shared Master Distiller Viridiana Tinoco. Throughout the evening, guests were immersed in an authentic Mexican experience, with the Clase Azul Loft serving as the perfect backdrop for the celebration.

For those seeking a similar culturally immersive and sensorial experience, Clase Azul La Terraza, Los Cabos offers a captivating destination. The boutique space features two dining options, a tasting experience, and a bar, providing guests with the opportunity to further explore the world of Clase Azul’s Cuisine, Tequilas, and Mezcals and indulge in the brand’s renowned offerings. The luxury house’s commitment to captivating the world through the magic of Mexican culture continues to shine through, making every celebration, including National Tequila Day, truly unforgettable.