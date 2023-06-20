Photo Credit: Courtesy of Queensyard

Manhattan is having a Champagne summer, and Hudson Yards’ highly popular Queensyard restaurant is taking things up a notch with the recent opening of their brut-inspired Enchanting Garden. The London-style restaurant opened the garden for Summer 2023 inspired by their love of Champagne house, Perrier-Jouët. The Enchanted Garden transports guests to a bohemian floral oasis with thousands of delicate flowers, wisteria brambles, and Perrier-Jouët’s signature Belle Epoque Brut bottles, making every dining experience a magical one.

Queensyard has paired Perrier-Jouët’s intricate champagne with their renowned New American fare. They are offering four signature Cuvées including Belle Époque Brut – a rare and elegant champagne that celebrates the art of vintage and the excellence of the house’s vineyard, Belle Epoque Rosé – subtle and delicate, yet also warm and embracing, Blanc de Blancs — a vibrant, dynamic, and independent (perfect to serve as an aperitif), and lastly Blason Rosé – a rosé that defies every cliché with intense atoms of ripe red and black fruit that are complemented by a hint of exotic pomegranate.

Pair your choice of bubbles with classic dishes and menu highlights like Broiled Branzino, Wagyu Carpaccio, East Coast Oysters, Squid Ink Linguine, Queensyard Burger, Split Bone Ribeye, and Double Cut Lamb Chops. To drink or dine in the Enchanted Garden, guests can make a reservation on Resy for the dining room and then request to be seated in the Enchanted Garden.