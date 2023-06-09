New York Jewish Community Raises $11 Million for United Hatzalah of Israel

On Tuesday evening at Cipriani Wall Street, over 1,500 people gathered in support of United Hatzalah of Israel, the world’s largest fully volunteer emergency medical service (EMS) organization. Keynote speaker Robert Kraft, CEO and Chairman of the Kraft Group and Founder of the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism was joined by prominent members of the Jewish community to support United Hatzalah’s life-saving mission and to fight antisemitism around the world.

The attendees raised $11 amount for the organization. Throughout the night, supporters made contributions that will go directly towards helping nearly 7,000 volunteers in Israel who respond on an average of 90 seconds to medical crises to treat the injured and ill for free, regardless of faith, age, gender, or ethnicity.

Robert Kraft continued his campaign to fight antisemitism by supporting United Hatzalah’s life-saving emergency medical work in Israel. Kraft has been a supporter for a number of years and he was introduced on stage by David Blitzer, Gala Chair, private equity investor, and sports team owner.

“I had the experience of visiting United Hatzalah when I was in Jerusalem last year and I saw in real time how United Hatzalah is able to use technology and innovation to respond faster and more effectively to emergencies across Israel and to save lives every single day,” stated Robert Kraft, CEO and Chairman of Kraft Group, Founder of the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism and the Gala’s Keynote speaker. “United Hatzalah is also facing a world of fracture, divisiveness, and hate. But it helps to bring out the best in a complicated world one person, one relationship, at a time. When someone is in harm’s way, within 90 seconds there is a United Hatzalah ambulance. Jews save the lives of Arabs. Arabs save the lives of Jews. Secular people save the lives of the religious. Religious people save the lives of the secular. People see and respond to the spark of the divine, that is in each one of us. That saves lives.

The event also honored two couples, all of whom are first responders. One Muslim couple, Karima and Nazir Aweida, and one Jewish couple, Dovi and Batya Widawsky. The couples joined the stage together to celebrate the organization’s diverse and pluralistic background of its volunteer base. Israeli Muslim Volunteer Nazir Aweida commented, “A life is a life. We work to help everyone in Israel, Jewish, Christian, Muslim, and Druze. I am proud to know that my fellow volunteers feel the same way. We are one organization. All life has value, we work to save everyone, which is what United Hatzalah is all about.”

“This is a magnificent evening, filled with so many people that have come to downtown New York to celebrate the most innovative and effective life-saving organization in the world. I am just so delighted and happy that this cause and all the lives being saved have attracted people who are all here with their time and their generosity,” remarked United Hatzalah International Committee Chairman Mark Gerson.

This year’s Gala had the largest attendance with 1,500 guests throughout the night. There was an afterparty hosted by the United Hatzalah Young Leadership that also drew a massive crowd, among them some of New York’s most influential and philanthropic Jews that came together for the yearly bash.

“I am so honored to have been able to celebrate the lifesaving work of our volunteers with our most ardent supporters in New York. I cannot put into words how thankful I am for the continued support of all of the people that donate to support our volunteers,” said the President and Founder of United Hatzalah Eli Beer. “I am also thankful to be a partner in Robert Kraft’s fight to combat antisemitism. It is so powerful to be a part of this movement. Everyone in the room was able to unite against hate and rally around a good cause to raise money to support the lifesaving work our volunteers do with Robert Kraft. I wish to thank each and every one of the attendees who enable us to continue to save lives in Israel, you are true partners in life-saving.”