In 1884, the beloved jewelry brand Bulgari was founded by Greek jeweler Stoirios Bulgari in Rome, quickly amassing attention for its exquisite craftsmanship, pristine jewels, and innovative creations. Today, nearly 140 years later, Bulgari opens the doors to a new luxurious property in Rome, the Bulgari Hotel Roma, that pays a great homage to its Italian roots.

Nestled in the heart of Rome — at Piazza Augusto Imperatore, 10 — a city epitomizing art, history, and culture, the new Bulgari Hotel Roma stands as a testament to the design marriage of contemporary luxury and timeless Roman charm. Designed by the Milan-based architectural studio ACPV Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, who are behind the other nine Bulgari Hotels and Resorts around the world, as well as architect Gennaro Farina, the new hotel has become an oasis of refined indulgence in the Eternal City.

“The Bulgari hotel in Rome is not just a new gem of the Eternal City, but a true contemporary and innovative Roman monument that combines the pinnacle of hospitality and gastronomy, setting a new world standard, but also a genuine cultural center with a public library on Roman arts and architecture and unique statues from the world-famous Torlonia collection such as the Emperor Augustus welcoming our guests in the entrance vestibule,” says Bulgari Group CEO, Jean-Christophe Babin. “The hotel offers a unique full immersion in a new luxury combining hospitality, arts, and craftsmanship, pioneering a new generation of Haute Hospitalité Monuments. We are honored to contribute to the splendor of Rome, home of Bulgari and always an inexhaustible source of inspiration for all its creations. Looking forward and epitomizing the inclusive, aspirational, and contemporary city of the 21st century.”

The hotel is home to 114 luxurious rooms and suites that echo the pristine Italian craftsmanship seen throughout each Bulgari property and within each Bulgari jewelry masterpiece while also becoming a sanctuary of comfort and style. Guests can indulge in lavish amenities, including marble bathrooms, plush furnishing, and state-of-the-art technology, among others.

The Bulgari Hotel Roma boasts an impressive culinary scene, offering an array of gastronomic delights, including Il Ristorante, the hotel’s Michelin-starred restaurant, Bulgari Bar, La Terrazza, Il Caffe, and Bulgari Daiei, for those who prefer to indulge in Italian desserts. Perhaps one of the major highlights of the new hotel is the Bulgari Spa. Inspired by ancient Roman rituals, the spa offers an extensive menu of treatments that restore balance and harmony, creating a luxurious sanctuary for guests to escape.

To celebrate the incredibly exciting opening of the hotel, Bulgari hosted a lavish soiree, taking guests on a bespoke sensory journey throughout the property, beginning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by Bulgari Group CEO Jean-Christophe Babin in front of an original 1 B.C. statue in Pentelic marble of a seated Augustus covered with a cloak and portrayed with the traditional attributes of Jupiter welcoming the guests at the Hotel entrance.

Bulgari hosted dear friends of the brand as well as brand ambassadors, including Zendaya and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who, on this special occasion, wore a star piece of the Monete collection called Augustus Emerald Monete Sautoir. Guests wandered throughout the property, discovering Italian charm at every corner as live performances set the mood. There was also an exhibition of vintage Bulgari pieces on display, such as a necklace in platinum with emeralds and diamonds dating back to 1962 and formerly belonged to Elizabeth Taylor and a star-studded red carpet.

There’s no denying that the latest Bulgari Hotel and Resorts property in Rome is as rare as its precious jewelry.