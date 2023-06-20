The 2023 Haute Father's Day Gift Guide: The Best Luxury Gifts For Dad This Father's Day
Fendi Takes Over The Jewel Court Of South Coast Plaza With The Astrological Summer Capsule

Fashion, Haute Shopping, News

Fendi Takes Over Costa Mesa’s South Coast Plaza With The Astrology Summer CapsulePhoto Credit: Courtesy of FENDI

In honor of Fendi’s Astrology Capsule, a swim and beachwear collection created for every star sign under the sun, the Italian fashion house has taken over the Jewel Court of South Coast Plaza, the shopping destination in California Costa Mesa. The red and white stripes that characterize this celestial collection cover the surrounding balustrades and a Fendi script, introducing a circular installation placed at the center of the Court embraces the astrological prints of the Fendi Summer Capsule. 

The space will feature an immersive and interactive astrology-themed video booth creating a tailored digital animation: after selecting one’s astrological sign, a custom video showing the visitor in a starry sky will be shown, ready to be shared on social media. Drawing on iconic collections from the House’s archives, Spring/Summer 1990 and Spring/Summer 1993, alongside key codes established by Artistic Director Kim Jones, the Astrology Summer Capsule is a reflection of Fendi’s past and present, curated for the summer ahead.

Fendi Takes Over Costa Mesa’s South Coast Plaza With The Astrology Summer CapsulePhoto Credit: Courtesy of FENDI 

Starring a palette of white, pink, blue, brown, orange, and black adapted from FENDI’s recent ready-to-wear offering, alongside the written signs of the zodiac (in English and Italian) and astrological prints originally drawn by Karl Lagerfeld, there is a bold irreverence to the collection which taps into FENDI’s innate sense of fun and functionality. The same sporty silhouettes once worn on the 1993 runway become this season’s statement swimwear, now materialized in recycled lycra and presented in a multi-purpose waterproof pochette that can be adapted to carry summertime essentials.

The Costa Mesa Fendi takeover at South Coast Plaza is now available to visit until June 29th. 

