GLOBAL CONTENT CREATOR, STYLE ICON, AND TRAILBLAZER CAROLINE DAUR HAS A PERSPECTIVE AS RARE AS A PRECIOUS DIAMOND.

BY ADRIENNE FAUROTE

PHOTOGRAPHY MARK SQUIRES

STYLING DAVIAN LAIN

HAIR STYLIST ANDREW CHEN AT KRAMER + KRAMER USING ROSSANO FERRETTI

MAKEUP ARTIST NADIA TAYEH AT A-FRAME AGENCY

PHOTO ASSISTANT DUNCAN MELLOR

STYLIST ASSISTANT IYANLA MOSLEY-THOMAS

SHOT ON LOCATION AT THE LANDMARK BY TIFFANY & CO., NEW YORK CITY

ALL JEWELRY BY TIFFANY & CO.

Flipping the script, we’ve staged an evening at Tiffany’s. The clock strikes 8 p.m., and while the doors are closing, new doors open, giving incredibly rare access to the brand-new Tiffany & Co. Fifth Avenue flagship, The Landmark, after hours. Reimagining the legendary film Breakfast at Tiffany’s through a new, modern lens couldn’t have been more fitting for cover star Caroline Daur. The ultimate multihyphenate, Daur has been at the forefront of the fashion industry, designing her own destiny as an international content creator, tastemaker, and style icon. Nearly a decade ago, Daur found her voice in blogging and has since seized the rare opportunity of being a trailblazer in content creation — especially with luxury fashion houses — amassing over 5 million loyal followers across her social platforms.

For Daur, fashion has always been an integral part of her life. “From an early age, I have always had an interest in fashion,” she admits. “It stemmed from the time I spent designing outfits and playing dress up with my mom. [Yet], I never planned or dreamed of having the opportunity to work in the fashion world. I [actually] studied business since I’ve always had an entrepreneurial spirit. Life has a funny way of working out — and now I get to combine my admiration for fashion with my business-savvy side.”

Savvy, she is. And Daur’s energy is infectious. From the moment she walks into a room, her charisma and zest for even the most minor curiosities instantly come to life. She is multifaceted — she is intentional yet extremely creative; at any given moment, her finger is on the pulse, but she also carries a quiet humility. So, it is no surprise that she has garnered the attention of millions, and at the helm of a rapidly shifting industry, Daur’s perspective remains one of curiosity.

“My German teacher always said (although, admittedly, he was referring to language, not this industry), ‘If something isn’t changing, it’s dying’ — I can assure you, content creation is very much alive. In fact, it has undergone a shift that has brought about a refreshing air of informality,” Daur admits. “Social media isn’t as picture-perfect as it once was; it’s gotten more casual. [Case in point]: my profile. Nowadays, I post images that would have made my 19-year-old self say ‘You can’t post that’ or ‘Watch your digital footprint.’ But content creation, across all platforms, has come into an era of authenticity and self-deprecation — in a good way.”

Daur has built a platform dedicated to being authentic and intentional, using style as her mechanism. Today, Daur works with major luxury fashion brands like Tiffany & Co. and Louis Vuitton and travels the world, attending the likes of the Cannes Film Festival and sitting in the front row at a Gucci runway show in Seoul. Fashion has always been used as a form of escapism from the world, and Daur’s platform allows her viewers to connect and escape with her on her extraordinary adventures.

Offering a rare look into the dynamic world of content creation, Daur explains that the relationship between content creation and high-end brands continues to intertwine and amplify one another. “With social media, we’ve seen the emergence of an entirely new stage — one that has evolved and matured at a fast pace. Luxury brands use this platform to showcase their work through creative and compelling content. It has shifted from mostly massive OOH [out-of-home advertising] campaigns, requiring teams of people and much larger budgets, to engaging Instagram posts that exude an effortless, real-life feel. The result is accessibility and intimacy in the luxury space. It’s a thrilling time to be involved in the intersection of content creation and luxury marketing.”

Even though Daur has a decade’s worth of work and experiences under her proverbial belt, she still has “pinch me” moments. “There have been many moments in my career where I found myself asking, Is this even real life? And then, before I know it, another opportunity comes along, and I’m swept up in a whirlwind of excitement.”

Some of Daur’s most cherished career milestones include two nominations for the British Fashion Awards and being chosen as an LVMH expert alongside icons like Edward Enninful. In addition, she’s found herself on set with some of the industry’s most renowned fashion photographers, including Peter Lindbergh. Daur has also evolved her career beyond fashion, creating Daurpower, her fitness e-book that has become a project that fills her with immense pride.

Perhaps tonight is a night that she will add to her list of career pinch-me moments as she dazzles in diamonds while night falls over New York City in every girl’s dream jewelry store. “Working with Tiffany & Co. has been a dream come true,” she exclaims with a smile spread across her face. “When you think about jewelry, the Tiffany & Co. iconic blue box is the first thing that comes to mind, right?”

For Daur, working with luxury brands like Tiffany & Co. is a true gift, as it has become a relationship that has transcended beyond the simple terms of content creator and brand. “We have formed a real bond, and I feel so blessed to be a part of it. It’s not every day that you get to work with such a brand, and I will always be grateful for this opportunity,” she reveals.

“Jewelry is like a time capsule, a little piece of history that can be passed down through generations. It’s incredible that a piece of jewelry can hold so much sentimental value.”

If there’s one thing I’ve learned about Daur, no opportunity just falls into her lap. Perhaps she is sprinkled with a dash of luck, but I have uncovered that her success lies in her intention and desire to seek deeper meaning in the industry. For example, jewelry isn’t just a pretty diamond or precious stone to her: “Jewelry is like a time capsule, a little piece of history that can be passed down through generations. It’s incredible that a piece of jewelry can hold so much sentimental value,” Daur explains. “There are pieces my mother wears that have been in my family for years, which is crazy because that piece existed way before us. To me, [jewelry is] a reminder of where we came from and the people who came before us.”

Daur’s deeper connection is real. During our photo shoot, the styling of the jewels came as second nature to her as she seamlessly paired cuffs with earrings and interchanged necklaces until it felt just right. Her innate connection to Tiffany & Co. was evident. “For me, Tiffany & Co. is the epitome of jewelry. I remember my first Tiffany & Co. present,” she recalls. “It was Christmas about 11 years ago when I saw the little blue box under our Christmas tree. I instantly knew what it was. And when I wore that heart-shaped necklace to dinner the next day, I felt like a million bucks. That’s the magic of Tiffany.”

Though her first-ever Tiffany & Co. piece — the Return to Tiffany heart tag pendant — will always hold a special, sentimental place in her heart, today, she has several favorites. But, if she had to pick, it would be the Tiffany HardWear collection. “I love layering and mixing gold and silver; the pieces really bring every look to another level and have become a staple in my everyday wardrobe. Tiffany & Co. does have this unique power to make someone feel extra special.”

And the same could be said about Daur. Her unique power of leading with intention fosters an extra special connection with her audience — and she has no intention of stopping any time soon. “I want to continue growing and expanding my personal brand — but always to create lasting, valuable projects,” she reveals. “[With my projects], I would like to be even more selective. [But], simultaneously, I remain open to new possibilities — after all, who knows what the future may hold?”

For Daur, the possibilities are endless as she stays on the course of dreaming and achieving. “You might see me launching a brand or perhaps even venturing into the world of podcasting,” she teases. “I might even open my own store! I’m excited to see where my passions take me next.”

In the immediate future, Daur is still mapping out her summer plans. “Change is the only constant in my world, and my plans are no exception. I like to keep my schedule open-ended, and as a result, my calendar is decorated with the acronyms ‘TBC’ and ‘TBD.’ I find it exhilarating to embrace spontaneity, and I’m not one to plan my life down to the minute.”

Adding spontaneity to our list of defining adjectives of Daur’s charm, we can’t help but wonder how she seemingly manages to do it all. “I have learned that the key to managing a busy travel schedule is to approach it with a sense of adventure and a willingness to adapt to the unexpected,” she admits. “When it comes to staying grounded amidst all the madness, I must say it’s all about balance. For one, I prioritize self-care and make sure to make time for things that help me feel good.”

Daur’s sense of self is inspiring. The cover shoot went well into the night (admittingly into the wee hours of the morning), but never did she lose her tenacity nor charm. Time managed to slip away, and her passion for creating consumed the shoot. “Working in this industry has taught me a lot — I think it’s important to not take yourself too seriously,” she says, once again shifting everything into perspective.

We’re on the last shot; Daur is overlooking the focal point of The Landmark — the staircase — her head held with pride as she smiles at the camera, covered in diamonds, and suddenly the overarching theme of Truman Capote’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s dawns on me. Like Daur, Audrey Hepburn’s character moves through the world as an independent woman who will not sacrifice her individuality yet also cherishes the beauty of human connection — an undeniable parallel that Daur has written into her evening at Tiffany’s.

On the cover: Tiffany & Co. Platinum Diamond necklace, price upon request, Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Victoria® diamond vine necklace in platinum, 16″, $139,000, and Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Victoria® Vine Tennis bracelet in platinum with diamonds, $58,500; all available at select Tiffany & Co. locations, 800-843-3269, and Tiffany.com.

Dress: Givenchy