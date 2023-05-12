Photo Credit: Courtesy of Van Cleef & Arpels

To mark the official start of the Spring season, Van Cleef & Arpels was invited to partner with the Fifth Avenue Association for the second year to curate several immersive sidewalk installations along Fifth Avenue, titled Fifth Avenue Blooms imagined by Van Cleef & Arpels. Transforming into the ultimate epitome of springtime florals on one of New York City’s most iconic avenues, Van Cleef & Arpels captures the magic of Spring in the city. “There is no better place to watch New York City bloom than Fifth Avenue. This spring, we are thrilled to partner again with Van Cleef & Arpels for the Fifth Avenue Blooms celebration,” notes Marie Boster, the President of the Fifth Avenue Association. “The month of May is a time of many important celebrations, and we are grateful that the art of Charlotte Gastaut will beautify our sidewalks and public spaces with intricate floral installations for our visitors to enjoy.”

For over a century, the French High Jewelry and Watchmaking Maison has found inspiration in flora, fauna, and the rebirth of nature and has been exploring and evolving the concept through its rare pieces; thus, this collaboration, alongside French illustrator Charlotte Gastaut, could not be more appropriate. Throughout the month of May, Fifth Avenue — spanning from 50th to 59th street — is adorned with ten colorful sculptures, including large-scale arches and benches, complimented by live potted flowers.

“We are delighted to once again partner with the Fifth Avenue Association to bring the sidewalks to life with Charlotte Gastaut’s creations,” reveals Helen King, the President and CEO of Van Cleef & Arpels Americas. “Celebrating the spring season with these colorful sculptures will give a moment of respite to passersby. We are excited to bring our joyful, generous vision of spring to all New Yorkers and visitors this May.”

We’re deeming the Van Cleef & Arpels Fifth Avenue Blooms a must-visit if you are in New York this Spring and perhaps the ultimate destination to take mom this Mother’s Day. On select weekends in May, Van Cleef & Arpels will engage the public through live performances and children’s activities along the Avenue.