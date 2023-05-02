Padma Lakshmi
Met Gala 2023: The Glam Squads Behind Celebrities’ Killer Beauty Looks

Celebrities, News

The MET Gala is not just about fashion; it is a celebration of beauty, glamour, and all things skincare. Every celebrity who walks the red carpet has a whole team dedicated to making them look like a million bucks (or more, let’s be real). This team includes facialists who can perform miracles on anyone’s skin, hair stylists who can turn even the messiest hair into a masterpiece, and makeup artists who can transform anyone into a supermodel. Allow us to introduce you to the glam squads responsible for creating elegant looks that slayed the MET Gala 2023, themed in honor of the late “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

 Emma Chamberlain

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lancôme

Makeup Artist: Kelsey Deenihan
Makeup Look: Lancôme
Hairstylist: Sami Knight

Aubrey Plaza

Photo Credit: Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty ImagesMakeup Artist: PAT McGRATH Labs for Pat McGrath
Skin Prep: Noble Panacea
Hairstylist: Mark Townsend
Haircare: Kenra Professional®, Olivia Garden International
Manicurist: Stephanie Stone

Jodie Comer

Photo Credit: Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Makeup Artist: Kate Lee
Skin Prep: Noble Panacea
Hairstylist: Christian Wood
Manicurist: Betina Goldstein

Ashley Graham

Photo Credit: Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Makeup Artist: Ivan Nunez
Makeup Look: Revlon
Hairstylist: Justine Marjan
Manicurist: Mo Qin

Karlie Kloss

Photo Credit: Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/VogueMakeup Artist: Hung Vanngo
Skin Prep: Estée Lauder, TheraFace PRO
Hairstylist: Irinel de León

Ariana Debose

Photo Credit: Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Makeup Artist: Andréa Tiller
Makeup Look: Milk Makeup
Skin Prep: QMS Medicosmetics, Facegym, The Beauty Sandwich

Paris Hilton

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Mark for Getty Images

Hairstylist: Eduardo Ponce
Haircare: Unite Hair

