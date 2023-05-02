The MET Gala is not just about fashion; it is a celebration of beauty, glamour, and all things skincare. Every celebrity who walks the red carpet has a whole team dedicated to making them look like a million bucks (or more, let’s be real). This team includes facialists who can perform miracles on anyone’s skin, hair stylists who can turn even the messiest hair into a masterpiece, and makeup artists who can transform anyone into a supermodel. Allow us to introduce you to the glam squads responsible for creating elegant looks that slayed the MET Gala 2023, themed in honor of the late “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

Emma Chamberlain

Makeup Artist: Kelsey Deenihan

Makeup Look: Lancôme

Hairstylist: Sami Knight

Aubrey Plaza

Skin Prep: Noble Panacea

Hairstylist: Mark Townsend

Haircare: Kenra Professional®, Olivia Garden International

Manicurist: Stephanie Stone

Jodie Comer

Makeup Artist: Kate Lee

Skin Prep: Noble Panacea

Hairstylist: Christian Wood

Manicurist: Betina Goldstein

Ashley Graham

Makeup Artist: Ivan Nunez

Makeup Look: Revlon

Hairstylist: Justine Marjan

Manicurist: Mo Qin

Karlie Kloss

Skin Prep: Estée Lauder, TheraFace PRO

Hairstylist: Irinel de León

Ariana Debose

Makeup Artist: Andréa Tiller

Makeup Look: Milk Makeup

Skin Prep: QMS Medicosmetics, Facegym, The Beauty Sandwich

Paris Hilton

Hairstylist: Eduardo Ponce

Haircare: Unite Hair