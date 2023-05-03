Padma Lakshmi
Take A Peek Inside The Stunning New Prada Caffè At Harrods

News, Travel

Prada CaffèPhoto Credit: Prada/StudioVF17

There’s a hot new fashion eatery in London now that Prada Caffè has now opened alongside Tiffany & Co.’s Blue Box Cafe at ultra-exclusive Knightsbridge department store Harrods. But what should you expect?

Prada CaffèPhoto Credit: Prada/StudioVF17

Take a step and inside, and you’ll find that the ceilings and velvet-upholstered sofas and armchairs are delicately colored with the brand’s iconic pale green. The floors reproduce the black-and-white checkered floor of the historic Prada boutique on Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in Milan, while the floral bas-reliefs are found throughout Prada’s flagship stores across the world.

Prada CaffèPhoto Credit: Prada/StudioVF17

The tableware is original and exclusive, selected to match the surroundings. You’ll see pale-blue Japanese porcelain with a contrasting double black line, inspired by ancient Celadon pottery — tea and coffee cups with lids, teapots, plates, and trays — to blown-glass crystal glassware, inclusive of the brand’s Triangle series.

Prada CaffèPhoto Credit: Prada/StudioVF17

The range of food and drink on offer covers the entire day, from breakfast to evening cocktails. It provides a subtle, modern take on Italian fare, with sandwiches and risotto co-mingling with buffalo mozzarella, and salmon and crab dishes.

Prada CaffèPhoto Credit: Prada/StudioVF17

Expect to see a spritz, as well as Negroni-based aperitifs, complementing the list of signature Italian cocktails. The wine list spans the whole of Italy, with bottles from Sicily to Piedmont.

Prada CaffèPhoto Credit: Prada/StudioVF17

Pastries also play a central role here, displayed both on the focal point of a central counter and the wall behind, offering a selection of fine patisserie products.

Prada CaffèPhoto Credit: Prada/StudioVF17
Prada Caffè will be open from 31 March 2023 to 7 January 2024, from 9 AM to 9 PM Monday to Saturday and from 12 PM to 6 PM on Sunday, with an entrance on Hans Road. It will soon be joined by an outdoor stall, which will offer Londoners a delicious range of ice creams.

