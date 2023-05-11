Opera Lafayette Gala

Opera Lafayette kicked off their 2nd Annual NYC Baroque Music Festival with their New York Gala, chaired by Barbara Tober, on Tuesday, May 9 at El Museo de Barrio. Guests were treated to Opéra-ballet: Rameau’s Io and Pierre de La Garde’s Léandre et Héro. The double bill included a historic world premiere of Jean-Phillippe Rameau’s Io with costumes designed by theatrical genius Machine Dazzle (in attendance).

T he celebration continued at dinner across the street at the Museum of the City of New York,

where Lincoln Center CEO & President Henry Timms was honored. Opera Lafayette co-chairs Nizam Kettaneh and Dorsey Dunn, and Artistic Director Ryan Brown welcomed guests including H.R.H. Princess Chantal de France and The Baron François-Xavier de Sambucy de Sorgue , as well as Afsaneh Akhtari, Suzi Cordish, Layla Diba, Cornelius Escaravage, Christopher “ Kip” Forbes, Michele Gerber Klein, Susan Gutfreund, Maria Eugenia Maury and Bill Haseltine, Joan Hardy Clark, Margaret and Gregory Hedberg, Sylvia Hemingway, Helen Little, Andrew Martin-Weber, Ann Van Ness, Barbara de Portago, Sana Sabbagh, Daisy Soros, and Prince Dmitri of Yugoslavia.

Photo Credit: Patrick McMullan