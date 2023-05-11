Padma Lakshmi
Cover Story
How Padma Lakshmi Is Stirring The Pot In The Second Season Of Hulu’s “Taste The Nation”
Ludo Lefebvre
Cover Story
Ludo Lefebvre Is Plotting His American Takeover, One Restaurant At A Time.
THE 2023 HAUTE MOTHER’S DAY GIFT GUIDE
Haute Shopping
The 2023 Haute Mother’s Day Gift Guide: The Best Luxury Gifts For Mom This Mother’s Day
Katie Holmes
Cover Story
With Her New Film, “Rare Objects” Katie Holmes Shares That You’re Better For Having Been Broken
Rob Lowe
Cover Story
Rob Lowe Is Baring It All — Literally & Metaphorically — In His New Series, “Unstable”

Opera Lafayette Gala

Art

Opera Lafayette kicked off their 2nd Annual NYC Baroque Music Festival with their New York Gala, chaired by Barbara Tober, on Tuesday, May 9 at El Museo de Barrio. Guests were treated to Opéra-ballet: Rameau’s Io and Pierre de La Garde’s Léandre et Héro. The double bill included a historic world premiere of Jean-Phillippe Rameau’s Io with costumes designed by theatrical genius Machine Dazzle (in attendance).
Opera Lafayette

Photo Credit: Sierra Prasada

The celebration continued at dinner across the street at the Museum of the City of New York,
where Lincoln Center CEO & President Henry Timms was honored. Opera Lafayette co-chairs Nizam Kettaneh and Dorsey Dunn, and Artistic Director Ryan Brown welcomed guests including H.R.H. Princess Chantal de France and The Baron François-Xavier de Sambucy de Sorgueas well as Afsaneh Akhtari, Suzi Cordish, Layla Diba, Cornelius Escaravage, Christopher “Kip” Forbes, Michele Gerber Klein, Susan Gutfreund, Maria Eugenia Maury and Bill Haseltine, Joan Hardy Clark, Margaret and Gregory Hedberg, Sylvia Hemingway, Helen Little, Andrew Martin-Weber, Ann Van Ness, Barbara de Portago, Sana Sabbagh, Daisy Soros, and Prince Dmitri of Yugoslavia.
Maria Eugenia Maury and William Haseltine

Photo Credit: Patrick McMullan

Opera Lafayette is the leading American interpreter and performer of little-known operatic gems from the 17th to the 19th Century. Incorporating dance, stunning costumes, and intimate staging with rising star singers and musicians playing period instruments, an Opera Lafayette performance transports its audience to an era when beauty and captivating storytelling were the order of the day. 
