Novikov Miami Elevates Its Sunday Brunch With A Bespoke Buffet

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Novikov Miami

When one thinks of a Sunday brunch, one usually is thinking sunny-side-up eggs, well-done toast, and a nice crispy side of bacon. However, in Miami, we do things differently. What if we told you that your classic brunch can be transformed into a sushi-loving feast? Sounds enticing, doesn’t it?

Though some may be hesitant to do a full 360 on their usual Sunday brunch plans, we can promise that it’s worth the switch-up. In fact, it is so good, that we even gave it our Haute Living stamp of approval. Can you guess the spot?

Residing in Downtown Miami is the swanky hotspot, Novikov Miami. In its fifth year and highly regarded as an upscale destination for local tastemakers and savvy travelers alike, the restaurant’s bright dining room and airy outdoor terrace overlooking Biscayne Bay welcome guests daily. Recently, Novikov Miami revamped it’s Sunday brunch, what we like to call, sushi Sunday.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Novikov Miami

The mid-day brunch extravaganza offers guests two tiers: the “Signature” menu and the “Premium” menu. Regardless of the option you choose, we’d recommend eating light beforehand, this is a feast fit for a king and queen. But before we get into the details of each menu, let’s talk about the newest addition to both delights. To start is the central seafood station of fresh lobster, shrimp, and other delicacies, as well as, a sushi counter made of salmon, Hamachi, and tun akami nigiri which sit alongside the spicy salmon and spicy tuna maki choices. Down the line, is one of our favorite stations, the dim sum filled combination of chicken or morel siu mai wild mushrooms or shrimp, topped with black truffle. The last stop is a station to make your own Miso Soup. Get in our bellies.

Onto the “Signature” menu, it features unlimited servings of appetizers like Cucumber Tataki and beef fried rice, followed by entrée choices including Sweet and Sour Mango Chicken and Robata Grilled Branzino. Then there are the all-you-can-drink choices of Nicolas Feuillate Champagne, Blood Mary, and Yuzu mimosa, along with sake, red, and white options.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Novikov Miami

If you are extra hungry or looking to go all out, the “Premium,” menu is where it is at, encompassing a range of unlimited starters that are beyond our taste buds’ wildest dreams. From tableside torched Wagyu A5 Nigiri, decedent Duck Fried Rice, and a special dim sum cart selection of Spicy Prawn Moneybags and Duck and Foie Gras Siu Mai paired with a specially curated sauce. And we haven’t even gotten to the entrees yet.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Novikov Miami

For the main course, choices include a light Yuzu Miso Black Cod, cooked to preference Wagyu Ribeye, Roasted Peking Duck, and the most popular option, the Honey Truffle King Crab Leg, that comes out on a plate bigger than we knew existed. The free-flow beverage package aligned with the premium option, is worth many cheers. The frontrunner is Laurent Perrier Rosé, but guests can also alternate between wine and specialty cocktails that are all worth a try – with their well-known Wasabi Martini, spicy Agave Picante, and tropical Oaxacan Sun.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Novikov Miami

To top off the meal, both tiers end with an extravagant chef’s platter of desserts. How does Guava Cheesecake and Lemongrass Crème Brûlée sound? Delicious, if you ask us! After experiencing an entire Sushi Sunday meal at Novikov Miami, we might need to be in attendance every weekend. The Novikov Miami’s brunch menu is served indoors or outdoors from noon to 4 p.m., every Sunday. Reservations can be made via the restaurant’s website.