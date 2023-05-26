Hosted By WABC’s Ernie Anastos, Featuring The Runway Of Hope Fashion Show On NYC’s Proclamation Of Its First Official “Kindness is Cool” Day

The Mi Amor Graciousness (MAG) Gala is in support of survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking. The Luisa Diaz Foundation, founded in 2020 hosted its annual event which returned to New York for its Ninth anniversary at the iconic Plaza Hotel with an evening of compassion-meets-fashion and the “Runway of Hope.” Funds from the 2023 event benefited three charities: Safe Passage Heals, Hope’s Door and Team TLC NYC and raised awareness of the importance of the work of the Luisa Diaz Foundation.

Photo Credit: Mark Sagliocco/PMC/PMCSurvivors of domestic violence who have completed the program to break the vicious cycle of domestic abuse walked in the MAG Gala’s empowerment fashion show, dressed by designers Jovani, Anne Fontaine and Chiara Boni. The walk on the runway signifies the transition from a place of darkness to one of hope and light.

This year’s celebration also included an official proclamation from New York City declaring May 18 as “Kindness is Cool Day” from that day forth.

Notable Attendees included: Luisa Diaz, Ernie Anastos, Johnny Drinks, Seth Herzog, Jean Shafiroff, Deborah Hung, Nikki Haskell, Alan Brown, Noreen Donovan, Jose, Carmen, Tina Radziwill, Carmen D’Alessio, Maria Elena Christensen, Valerie Vazquez, James Brynes, Noreen Donovan, Bryan Griffin, Sofie Mahlkvist, Nadja Sayej, Sarah Prendes, Joan Jodell

Photo Credit: Mark Sagliocco/PMC/PMCHall of Fame broadcaster, WABC radio and “Positively America” host Ernie Anastos served as the evening’s host. Influencer Johnny Drinks was live streaming and served up the “Kindness is Cool” martini. Seth Herzog, resident comedian, and sketch performer with The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, presided over a live auction. The evening’s entertainment will include an electrifying performance by Sarina the Violin Diva and DJ Show N Tell.

Photo Credit: Mark Sagliocco/PMC/PMC