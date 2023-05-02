Photo Credit: Courtesy of Red Wolf Entertainment

On Thursday, April 20th, Haute Wine Society and The Macallan hosted an exclusive evening in Los Angeles for food and wine industry insiders. The dinner took place at Petite Trois, the “Bar a la carte” concept of Los Angeles Cover Star Chef Ludo Lefebvre.

Upon arrival, guests were greeted with The Macallan Specialty cocktails: Hummingbird and Typography. The appetizers consisted of green asparagus, ramps-nettles sabayon, buckwheat, or endive salad and steak tartare. And the entrees featured cod, filet au poivre de Madagascar, and bucatini pasta au pistou.

However, the highlight of the evening was undoubtedly The Macallan’s release of their highly exclusive single malt whisky, The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Release, Decade I, designed to capture the essence of the iconic character of James Bond. Martin Cole, The Macallan Brand Specialist for Los Angeles, led a guided tasting of this exquisite whisky.

The packaging of The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Release is truly stunning, featuring some of the most memorable moments from Bond films over the past six decades. Each decade is represented by a trending color of the time, creating a vibrant and visually captivating display of Bond’s innovations and inventions throughout the years.

The Macallan James Bond Edition Collection is the epitome of James Bond’s style and sophistication, with each bottle being unique and the whisky maintaining a consistent quality across all six. It is a must-have for any true James Bond fan or whisky connoisseur.

The Wine Society Collectors Dinner was truly unforgettable, filled with rare whisky and great company, all hosted by the fabulous Chef Ludo Lefebvre, The Macallan and Haute Wine Society. Cheers to a night to remember!

Notable attendees included Dr. Amir Mortazavi, Miya Kubota, Lauren Mosseri, Seth Semilof, Lilibet Behdadnia, Dr. Brian Machida, Louis Esposito, Martin Cole, Dennis Kamrany, Larissa Posner, Steph Forbes, Victoria Barbara, Kevin Allyn, Andre Koo, Brittny Gastineau, Christophe and Gabrielle Choo, Julia Lescova, Sandy Murphy, Maila Day, and Russel Miller, amongst others.

