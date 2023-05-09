Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Get ready to raise a glass because Daddy Yankee’s Haute Living Miami exclusive cover star dinner was a night to remember! His iconic cover shot was at Loan Depot Park, home to the Florida Marlins. The location brought Daddy Yankee full circle as he celebrated his incredible journey from shattered baseball dreams to becoming the founder of reggaeton music. Haute Living together with Florida Yachts International and DIAGEO, honored the iconic artist with a fantastic evening at Zuma Miami on Sunday, May 7th.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

DIAGEO and its awesome brands, Buchanan’s Whisky and Tequila Don Julio, spoke to Daddy Yankee’s incredible achievements in music and culture as a proud 200%er – 100% Puerto Rican, 100% American. As the DIAGEO team pointed out, Daddy Yankee wears his cultural heritage proudly and pours his heart and soul into his music and entertainment career. His genuine vibe inspires us all to break down barriers and stay true to ourselves, just like the man himself.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

The night began with custom cocktails made with Don Julio Reposado Tequila and Buchanan’s Pineapple Whisky. The French Don and Scottish Mule were just a few of the delicious drinks that had everyone buzzing with excitement. Before guests took their seats, Haute Living Senior Vice President April Donelson and CEO of Florida Yachts International Ralph Navvaro expressed their gratitude and thanked Daddy Yankee for his mind-blowing accomplishments in music. It was a heartwarming moment that set the stage for an unforgettable evening.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

The Sushi Sunday feast was a culinary delight, beginning with a mouthwatering first course of Hamachi usuzukuri pirikara, ninniku gake, Suzuki no sashimi, and chu-toro served with a delectable miso bun. The second course featured kuerson to kyyuri no salada and ise ebi no tempura, while the third course offered a chef’s selection of sashimi and maki. An array of tempting entrees followed, including ainame no koumi yaki, kousou, Australian wagyu, shiitake no ninnku fuumi, and yaki toumoro. The meal was perfectly complemented by heavenly cocktails crafted with Buchanan’s Pineapple Whisky and Don Julio Reposado Tequila. And finally, the sweet dessert platter provided a perfectly sweet conclusion.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

As the night drew to a close, Kamal Hotchandani, CEO of Haute Media Group, took to the mic to speak on DIAGEO and Florida Yacht International for teaming up with Haute Living to honor a true game-changer in culture, Daddy Yankee. Vic Garcia then presented a custom painting to Daddy Yankee, recognizing him as someone who has broken barriers for Latinos and put reggaeton on the global map by staying true to his roots and being his authentic self. It was an honor for us to align with Yankee, and we are thrilled to witness first-hand all he represents!

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Notable guests included Manny and Brianna Varas, Marcos del Pilar, The Yacht Guy, Juan Acuna, Tobias Carrero, Juan Martin del Porto, Nestor del la Mota, Shreya Arun, Gonzalo Morales, Billonaire’s Club, Avi Hiaeve, Angela and Louis Birdman, Les and Saline Woods, Christie Chiu, Maeyna Nevarez, Igancio Meyer, Sharif and Natalie Tabbah, Ralph Navarro, Juan Ayala, Jaquelina Guzaman, Valentina Zapater, Jacqueline Ortiz, Jorge Valdes, Deli Rivera, Century Williams, Armand Tannous, Angelika Rose, amongst others.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living