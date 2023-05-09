Padma Lakshmi
Cover Story
How Padma Lakshmi Is Stirring The Pot In The Second Season Of Hulu’s “Taste The Nation”
Ludo Lefebvre
Cover Story
Ludo Lefebvre Is Plotting His American Takeover, One Restaurant At A Time.
THE 2023 HAUTE MOTHER’S DAY GIFT GUIDE
News
The 2023 Haute Mother’s Day Gift Guide: The Best Luxury Gifts For Mom This Mother’s Day
Katie Holmes
Cover Story
With Her New Film, “Rare Objects” Katie Holmes Shares That You’re Better For Having Been Broken
Rob Lowe
Cover Story
Rob Lowe Is Baring It All — Literally & Metaphorically — In His New Series, “Unstable”

Haute Living Celebrates Daddy Yankee With Florida Yachts International And Diageo At Zuma Miami

Haute Scene, News

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Get ready to raise a glass because Daddy Yankee’s Haute Living Miami exclusive cover star dinner was a night to remember! His iconic cover shot was at Loan Depot Park, home to the Florida Marlins. The location brought Daddy Yankee full circle as he celebrated his incredible journey from shattered baseball dreams to becoming the founder of reggaeton music. Haute Living together with Florida Yachts International and DIAGEO, honored the iconic artist with a fantastic evening at Zuma Miami on Sunday, May 7th.

April Donelson, Daddy Yankee, Seth Semilof

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

DIAGEO and its awesome brands, Buchanan’s Whisky and Tequila Don Julio, spoke to Daddy Yankee’s incredible achievements in music and culture as a proud 200%er – 100% Puerto Rican, 100% American. As the DIAGEO team pointed out, Daddy Yankee wears his cultural heritage proudly and pours his heart and soul into his music and entertainment career. His genuine vibe inspires us all to break down barriers and stay true to ourselves, just like the man himself. 

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

The night began with custom cocktails made with Don Julio Reposado Tequila and Buchanan’s Pineapple Whisky. The French Don and Scottish Mule were just a few of the delicious drinks that had everyone buzzing with excitement. Before guests took their seats, Haute Living Senior Vice President April Donelson and CEO of Florida Yachts International Ralph Navvaro expressed their gratitude and thanked Daddy Yankee for his mind-blowing accomplishments in music. It was a heartwarming moment that set the stage for an unforgettable evening.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

The Sushi Sunday feast was a culinary delight, beginning with a mouthwatering first course of Hamachi usuzukuri pirikara, ninniku gake, Suzuki no sashimi, and chu-toro served with a delectable miso bun. The second course featured kuerson to kyyuri no salada and ise ebi no tempura, while the third course offered a chef’s selection of sashimi and maki. An array of tempting entrees followed, including ainame no koumi yaki, kousou, Australian wagyu, shiitake no ninnku fuumi, and yaki toumoro. The meal was perfectly complemented by heavenly cocktails crafted with Buchanan’s Pineapple Whisky and Don Julio Reposado Tequila. And finally, the sweet dessert platter provided a perfectly sweet conclusion.

Vic Garcia

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

As the night drew to a close, Kamal Hotchandani, CEO of Haute Media Group, took to the mic to speak on DIAGEO and Florida Yacht International for teaming up with Haute Living to honor a true game-changer in culture, Daddy Yankee. Vic Garcia then presented a custom painting to Daddy Yankee, recognizing him as someone who has broken barriers for Latinos and put reggaeton on the global map by staying true to his roots and being his authentic self. It was an honor for us to align with Yankee, and we are thrilled to witness first-hand all he represents!

Avi Hiaeve

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Notable guests included Manny and Brianna Varas, Marcos del Pilar, The Yacht Guy, Juan Acuna, Tobias Carrero, Juan Martin del Porto, Nestor del la Mota, Shreya Arun, Gonzalo Morales, Billonaire’s Club, Avi Hiaeve, Angela and Louis Birdman, Les and Saline Woods, Christie Chiu, Maeyna Nevarez, Igancio Meyer, Sharif and Natalie Tabbah, Ralph Navarro, Juan Ayala, Jaquelina Guzaman, Valentina Zapater, Jacqueline Ortiz, Jorge Valdes, Deli Rivera, Century Williams, Armand Tannous, Angelika Rose, amongst others.

Mollie Coleman, Kamal Hotchandani and Deli Rivera

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Mayna Nevarez, Ralph Navarro, Patty Navarro and Brenda Rodriguez

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Juan Ayala, Manny Varas and Miguel Salvat

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Haute Edit: The Best Designer Handbags Of The Summer
Fashion
May 9, 2023
Haute Edit: The Best Designer Handbags For The Summer
By Adrienne Faurote
City Guide
May 8, 2023
The Most Luxurious Rooftop Bars In Manhattan This Season
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
News
May 7, 2023
Inaugural Vildwerk Gala
By Alisa Roever
Celebrities
May 6, 2023
Avi & Co.’s Miami Grand Opening With Rolls-Royce Motor Cars And Haute Living
By Cate Chapman

Los Angeles

New York

Miami