Padma Lakshmi
Cover Story
How Padma Lakshmi Is Stirring The Pot In The Second Season Of Hulu’s “Taste The Nation”
Ludo Lefebvre
Cover Story
Ludo Lefebvre Is Plotting His American Takeover, One Restaurant At A Time.
THE 2023 HAUTE MOTHER’S DAY GIFT GUIDE
News
The 2023 Haute Mother’s Day Gift Guide: The Best Luxury Gifts For Mom This Mother’s Day
Katie Holmes
Cover Story
With Her New Film, “Rare Objects” Katie Holmes Shares That You’re Better For Having Been Broken
Rob Lowe
Cover Story
Rob Lowe Is Baring It All — Literally & Metaphorically — In His New Series, “Unstable”

The Karl Lagerfeld Hotel Will Open Its Illustrious Doors One Month After The 2023 Met Gala

News, Travel

Karl Lagerfeld Hotel Macau
The Book Lounge

Photo Credit: Derry Sio

“In honor of Karl” is the theme of this year’s Met Gala, and as such, it seems like a perfect time to announce the imminent arrival of THE KARL LAGERFELD MACAU, an opulent five-star hotel located at The Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau. The opening, which is slated for June, will showcase the only hotel in the world that was wholly designed by the late, great fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. Every element in the hotel exudes his essence, from the extravagant room décor and large-scale installations, to minute details like bathrobes and bedsheets.

Karl Lagerfeld Hotel Macau
Lobby

Photo Credit: Derry Sio

The 271-room property, owned by SJM Resorts S.A., will also feature Mesa Restaurant, which features the gastronomic delights of award-winning chef José Avillez; a spectacular Book Lounge featuring 4,000 hand-picked books; and a spa and wellness center including indoor and outdoor swimming pools, all conceived by the late fashion mogul.

Karl Lagerfeld Hotel Macau
Karl Lagerfeld Hotel Macau exterior

Photo Credit: Derry Sio

Lagerfeld’s design concept stemmed from a sophisticated reimagining of modern Chinoiserie fused with traditional craftsmanship, bold colors, and patterns meet tailored silhouettes. Each of the 271 rooms and suites showcases influences of both classic Chinese design and contemporary Western aesthetics: custom-created headboards were inspired by auspicious Chinese coins that represent good fortune, while porcelain vases were handmade in Jingdezhen and circular room dividers were inspired by traditional Chinese moon gates. Specially commissioned furnishings include exquisite sculptures by Dutch artist Marcel Wanders and French artist Jean-Michel Othoniel, as well as Terzani chandeliers.

Karl Lagerfeld Hotel Macau
The Book Lounge

Photo Credit: Derry Sio

The grand opening of THE KARL LAGERFELD MACAU will be marked by multi-day celebrations in June;.

The hotel is located at Rua do Tiro, Cotai, Macao.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Haute Cuisine
May 5, 2023
Novikov Miami Elevates Its Sunday Brunch With A Bespoke Buffet
By Brooke Klaiman
Keith Sheldon Has Mastered The Art Of Entertainment At The Hard Rock Beach Club At the Miami Grand Prix
Entrepreneur
May 4, 2023
How The Hard Rock Beach Club Has Mastered The Art Of Entertainment For The Second Miami Grand Prix
By Adrienne Faurote
Haute News: Louis Vuitton Drops Chic New Sunglasses For Spring 2023
Fashion
May 4, 2023
Haute News: Louis Vuitton Drops Chic New Sunglasses For Spring 2023
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
Casa Tulum Is Manhattan’s Ultimate Cinco De Mayo Destination
City Guide
May 4, 2023
Casa Tulum Is Manhattan’s Ultimate Cinco De Mayo Destination
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Los Angeles

New York

Miami