Photo Credit: Derry Sio

“In honor of Karl” is the theme of this year’s Met Gala, and as such, it seems like a perfect time to announce the imminent arrival of THE KARL LAGERFELD MACAU, an opulent five-star hotel located at The Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau. The opening, which is slated for June, will showcase the only hotel in the world that was wholly designed by the late, great fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. Every element in the hotel exudes his essence, from the extravagant room décor and large-scale installations, to minute details like bathrobes and bedsheets.

The 271-room property, owned by SJM Resorts S.A., will also feature Mesa Restaurant, which features the gastronomic delights of award-winning chef José Avillez; a spectacular Book Lounge featuring 4,000 hand-picked books; and a spa and wellness center including indoor and outdoor swimming pools, all conceived by the late fashion mogul.

Lagerfeld’s design concept stemmed from a sophisticated reimagining of modern Chinoiserie fused with traditional craftsmanship, bold colors, and patterns meet tailored silhouettes. Each of the 271 rooms and suites showcases influences of both classic Chinese design and contemporary Western aesthetics: custom-created headboards were inspired by auspicious Chinese coins that represent good fortune, while porcelain vases were handmade in Jingdezhen and circular room dividers were inspired by traditional Chinese moon gates. Specially commissioned furnishings include exquisite sculptures by Dutch artist Marcel Wanders and French artist Jean-Michel Othoniel, as well as Terzani chandeliers.

The grand opening of THE KARL LAGERFELD MACAU will be marked by multi-day celebrations in June;.

The hotel is located at Rua do Tiro, Cotai, Macao.