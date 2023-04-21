Marge Carson is a luxury furniture brand that has been at the forefront of the high-end home furnishings market for over 75 years. With their unrivaled craftsmanship, attention to detail, and commitment to excellence, Marge Carson has been a leading name in the world of bespoke furniture for decades. Their custom pieces are not just furniture, but works of art that exude elegance and charm, elevating any space they grace.

The brand was founded by Marjorie Carson herself, a visionary designer with a keen eye for detail and a passion for creating unique and exquisite furniture. The early years of Marge Carson were marked by the company’s commitment to traditional craftsmanship and attention to detail. From the beginning, Marge Carson insisted on using only the finest materials and the most skilled artisans to create her furniture designs. This unwavering dedication to quality quickly earned the brand a reputation as one of the most prestigious in the industry.

At the heart of Marge Carson’s custom luxury furniture is the unparalleled craftsmanship that goes into every piece. Marge Carson artisans are masters of their trade, with years of experience and a dedication to perfection. Each piece of furniture is meticulously handcrafted using the finest materials, from premium hardwoods to sumptuous fabrics and leathers. The attention to detail is evident in every stitch, every carving, and every finish, creating furniture that is not just functional, but a true work of art.

Throughout the years, Marge Carson continued to grow, expanding its product lines to include a wide variety of furniture styles and finishes. The company also began to establish a network of high-end retailers and showrooms across the country, making it easier for customers to experience the brand’s luxurious designs.

Today, Marge Carson is privately owned and operated by Clarendon Hills Interior Design firm Linly Designs and led by its visionary, Janet Linly, President & CEO who continues the entrepreneurial legacy that Marjorie Carson began 75 years ago. With its rich history and unwavering commitment to quality and innovation, the brand is well-positioned to continue to thrive for years to come. Whether you are looking for a classic piece of furniture or a cutting-edge design, Marge Carson is sure to have something that will meet your needs and exceed your expectations.

As you explore the world of Marge Carson’s custom luxury furniture, you may have some questions in mind. Here are some frequently asked questions (FAQs) and their answers:

Q: Can I customize the size of the furniture to fit my space?

A: Yes, Marge Carson offers customization options for size, allowing you to create furniture that fits perfectly in your space, whether it’s a small apartment or a spacious mansion.

Q: Can I choose different finishes for different parts of the furniture?

A: Yes, Marge Carson allows you to choose different finishes for different parts of the furniture, such as the frame, legs, and accents, allowing you to create a truly unique and personalized piece.

Q: How long does it take to receive my custom luxury furniture?

A: The timeline for receiving your custom luxury furniture may vary depending on the complexity of the customization and the availability of materials. However, Marge Carson strives to deliver the furniture in a timely manner without compromising on quality.

Q: Is Marge Carson’s furniture durable and of high quality?

A: Yes, Marge Carson is known for its commitment to quality and durability. Their furniture is crafted using the finest materials and techniques, ensuring that it stands the test of time and maintains its beauty and functionality for years to come.

Q: Can I see samples of fabrics, leathers, and finishes before making my customization choices?

A: Yes, Marge Carson provides samples of fabrics, leathers, and finishes, allowing you to see and feel the materials before making your customization choices. This helps you make informed decisions and ensures that you are satisfied with the end result.

Marge Carson’s custom luxury furniture is a timeless blend of artistry and elegance that elevates any home to new heights of design. With their unparalleled craftsmanship, customization options, and commitment to excellence, Marge Carson creates furniture that is not just functional, but also a work of art that reflects each client’s unique style and personality. With Marge Carson’s custom luxury furniture, you have the freedom to unleash your creativity and design your dream space. Marge Carson is not only a furniture line, it’s a luxury lifestyle.

