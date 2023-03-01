Charles Woodson
Haute Wine + Spirits
Charles Woodson Announced As Haute Wine Society’s Newest Ambassador During Super Bowl LVII
Salvatore Ferragamo
Cover Story
Like A Fine Wine: How Il Borro CEO Salvatore Ferragamo Is Celebrating 30 Years Of Growth
Daniel Humm
Cover Story
Daniel Humm Reflects On Reinventing The Restaurant Industry As Eleven Madison Park Turns 25
Jayson Tatum
Cover Story
We’re Betting On Jayson Tatum — And So Should You
Pierre Gagnaire
Cover Story
Three Michelin Starred Chef Pierre Gagnaire Is Finally Taking A Bite Of The Big Apple With The Opening Of Fouquet’s New York

Inside Jenny Cipoletti’s Glamorous Baby Dior Baby Shower At The St. Regis New York

Fashion, Haute Shopping, News, Tot Living

Inside Jenny Cipoletti's Glamorous Baby Dior Baby Shower At The St. Regis New YorkPhoto Credit: Youn Jung Kim

A baby shower is a special celebration to welcome a new life into the world and to shower the parents-to-be with love, gifts, and well wishes — and what better way to do it than in style? Beloved writer and content creator Jenny Cipoletti celebrated her baby’s arrival with a lavish party at the St. Regis New York, with special moments from Baby Dior. Baby Dior exudes the same elegance and sophistication as Dior’s ready-to-wear collections; thus, Cipoletti’s baby shower echoed the same joie de vivre.

Ahead, Tot Living gives an exclusive inside look into Cipoletti’s glamourous baby shower.

Inside Jenny Cipoletti's Glamorous Baby Dior Baby Shower At The St. Regis New YorkPhoto Credit: Youn Jung Kim

Surrounded by close family and friends, Cipoletti and her friends spent the day enjoying festive treats and drinks alongside bespoke touches of Baby Dior.

Inside Jenny Cipoletti's Glamorous Baby Dior Baby Shower At The St. Regis New YorkPhoto Credit: Youn Jung Kim

The event was a luxe occasion featuring themed silverware, dishes, florals, and every inch of the space adorned in Dior.  A shower to remember, Cipoletti opened gifts like collared onesies, a pink baby stroller, and stuffed animals for her little someone on the way.

Inside Jenny Cipoletti's Glamorous Baby Dior Baby Shower At The St. Regis New YorkPhoto Credit: Youn Jung Kim

The day was filled with undeniable glamour, as any Dior soiree would be. 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Fashion
March 1, 2023
Gucci Taps Its 90s Archives For The Fall/Winter 2023 Collection
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
City Guide
March 1, 2023
Coastal Casual And Coastal Elegant With Naples Interior Design Leaders Knot & Tide
By Anna Block
Fashion
February 28, 2023
Live From Paris: Tune Into The Dior Women’s Autumn/Winter 2023-2024 Show
By Adrienne Faurote
Celebrities
February 27, 2023
From Naomi Campbell To Sadie Sink: Inside Alexander McQueen’s Star-Studded Spring/Summer 2023 Campaign
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Los Angeles

New York

Miami