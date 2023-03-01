Photo Credit: Youn Jung Kim

A baby shower is a special celebration to welcome a new life into the world and to shower the parents-to-be with love, gifts, and well wishes — and what better way to do it than in style? Beloved writer and content creator Jenny Cipoletti celebrated her baby’s arrival with a lavish party at the St. Regis New York, with special moments from Baby Dior. Baby Dior exudes the same elegance and sophistication as Dior’s ready-to-wear collections; thus, Cipoletti’s baby shower echoed the same joie de vivre.

Ahead, Tot Living gives an exclusive inside look into Cipoletti’s glamourous baby shower.

Surrounded by close family and friends, Cipoletti and her friends spent the day enjoying festive treats and drinks alongside bespoke touches of Baby Dior.

The event was a luxe occasion featuring themed silverware, dishes, florals, and every inch of the space adorned in Dior. A shower to remember, Cipoletti opened gifts like collared onesies, a pink baby stroller, and stuffed animals for her little someone on the way.

The day was filled with undeniable glamour, as any Dior soiree would be.