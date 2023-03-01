Coastal Casual And Coastal Elegant With Naples Interior Design Leaders Knot & Tide

Photo Credit: Knot & Tide Interiors

Haute Living is excited to announce their partnership with Knot & Tide design leaders Hilliary DiSabato and Chantal Warmoth of Naples Florida. Haute Living had the exclusive opportunity to interview them on all things Naples, design, coastal, community and more.

Haute Living: Can you tell us a bit about how you got started at K+T?

Knot & Tide: We worked together at a local design firm in town for a few years. Immediately, we recognized an instant connection that our styles and work ethic were very much cohesive. We value every customer with a level of extreme detail, and most importantly, we love to have fun! We never like to take ourselves too seriously. At the end of the day, we love our job and enjoy the day-to-day relationships we create from it. There was one day at our old company when we realized we couldn’t service our customers with all of the brands and vendors we wanted. We simply looked at each other and said, “Why don’t we offer our customers more?” We started talking about logistics over a Tuesday happy hour, and by the next week, we had created Knot + Tide Interiors. It sounds crazy that it happened so quickly, but I think we both knew we wanted to own our own business one day.

Photo Credit: Knot & Tide Interiors

HL: Knot + Tide is setting a new standard in the interior design world. What aspects of building this brand are most unique?

Chantal Warmoth: Knot + Tide Interiors is truly unique in the way that we have a hands-on approach to every project. Hillary and I believe every customer should feel comfortable with the process, whether we are helping you build your new home or furnishing and styling your existing home – we want to get to know you and your family and create the perfect space that is both functional and aesthetically pleasing. We live in Southwest Florida, and so the overall design style of K+T is just that – coastal casual and coastal elegant. We focus on endlessly classic designs that will ebb and flow with your lifestyle.

HL: How do you balance the design side and business side of K+T?

Hillary DiSabato: It is a constant juggling act! Each aspect is just as important as the other, and it can be very difficult. But it’s making sure that we have the right people in the right places to help us with that!

Photo Credit: Knot & Tide Interiors

HL: What elements of a design do you most like to create?

CW: We love to mix shape and texture throughout a home. Color aside, a home feels complete when patterns and textures come together; this creates a consistent feel throughout a space. Beyond color, texture and shape always play a role in balancing a space and making it feel cohesive. We often get asked why a customer’s home may not feel “complete” to them, and our answer is usually because there is no consistency between spaces that make it feel inviting or comfortable. That’s where we come in with simple tips and tricks to help tie the spaces together.

HL: What design trends can we look forward to in 2023?

HD: Truthfully, we try not to design spaces that are so “trendy.” We most definitely stick to a look that is on brand and has more trend-forward elements, but our mindset is always to design timeless spaces. In K+T designs, the foundational pieces will always be timeless. The smaller accents, décor, and case goods can be a bit trendier. This just makes it so much easier and efficient to swap out when and if a customer wants to switch it up. However, with that being said, we are always aware of the current trends. After visiting High Point Market this year, we were slightly disappointed with the furniture trends. We are seeing a BIG push in very round furniture with many shag fabrics and heavily textured bouclé fabrics. We can appreciate the trend, but it is not practical for our demographics in SWFL.

Photo Credit: Knot & Tide Interiors

Photo Credit: Knot & Tide Interiors

HL: Where do you see yourself and the brand in the next five years?

Knot + Tide: From day one of K+T being created, we have had the same vision for the company – make the design and shopping experience for our customers easier. What better way to do that than having our own showroom to see, touch and feel furniture and fabrics? As our small design firm grows, our vision is to maintain that same hands-on approach on the design side while opening our resources to the public on the retail side of the business. We pride ourselves in sourcing unique, quality pieces you can’t find shopping around Naples, and we want to share that with all of Southwest Florida!

knotandtideinteriors.com | @knotandtideinteriors | 239.688.3570