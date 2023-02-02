Daniel Humm
Cover Story
Daniel Humm Reflects On Reinventing The Restaurant Industry As Eleven Madison Park Turns 25
Jayson Tatum
Cover Story
We’re Betting On Jayson Tatum — And So Should You
Pierre Gagnaire
Cover Story
Three Michelin Starred Chef Pierre Gagnaire Is Finally Taking A Bite Of The Big Apple With The Opening Of Fouquet’s New York
Mr. Brainwash
Cover Story
Mr Brainwash Is Ready To Make His Mark On LA
Alexandre Mattiussi Haute Living Cover
Cover Story
The Art Of Authenticity: Alexandre Mattiussi Makes His Mark On Miami

Real Estate Mogul Daniel Neiditch Supports Shaquille O’Neal Foundation at Red Carpet Premiere

News

The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation welcomed honored guests like Daniel Neiditch and Charles Barkley to a red carpet event for an HBO original documentary, SHAQ. 

Shaquille O’Neal and Daniel Neiditch

Photo Credit: Daniel Neiditch

The premiere was held in Atlanta and it was filled with star power as supporters of the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation gathered in numbers.

Featuring a series of revealing interviews with O’Neal, SHAQ tells the story of a basketball legend unlike any other, whose larger-than-life personality transcended the sport and transformed him into a cultural icon. The documentary series chronicles Shaq’s ascent to superstardom, as a dominant force who won four NBA championships, league MVP honors, and changed the game. It also encompasses his life off the court, from his upbringing in a military family to his deepest personal relationships and prosperous broadcasting and business careers.

Daniel Neiditch and Charles Barkley

Photo Credit: Daniel Neiditch

Daniel Neiditch was honored for his support of the Shaquille O’Neal foundation by walking down the red carpet with Shaq. The Foundation provides resources and opportunities for underserved youth. They team with Boys & Girls Clubs and Communities in Schools, two organizations that are personally close to Shaquille, to help achieve this mission. Their work is primarily focused in Atlanta and Las Vegas. They raised over $3,000,000 at their last annual event.

VIP Guests were stunned by the incredible after party that ensued after the airing of the documentary with Shaq entertaining the large crowd by telling jokes and a lot of laughter.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
A Legendary Pair: The Tiffany & Co. And Nike Collaboration Goes Viral—Here’s Why 
Fashion
February 2, 2023
A Legendary Pair: The Tiffany & Co. And Nike Collaboration Goes Viral—Here’s Why 
By Adrienne Faurote
FRIDA GUSTAVSSON
Celebrities
February 2, 2023
From The Catwalk To The Small Screen: Frida Gustavsson On Her Starring Turn In “Vikings: Valhalla”
By Laura Schreffler
Aspen Snow Ball
Haute Scene
February 1, 2023
Step Inside The Sparkling Winter Wonderland Of The Aspen Snow Ball
By Laura Schreffler
Fashion
February 1, 2023
The Fendi Men’s Fall/Winter 2023 Collection Feels Like A Night At The Disco
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Los Angeles

New York

Miami