The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation welcomed honored guests like Daniel Neiditch and Charles Barkley to a red carpet event for an HBO original documentary, SHAQ.

Photo Credit: Daniel Neiditch

The premiere was held in Atlanta and it was filled with star power as supporters of the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation gathered in numbers.

Featuring a series of revealing interviews with O’Neal, SHAQ tells the story of a basketball legend unlike any other, whose larger-than-life personality transcended the sport and transformed him into a cultural icon. The documentary series chronicles Shaq’s ascent to superstardom, as a dominant force who won four NBA championships, league MVP honors, and changed the game. It also encompasses his life off the court, from his upbringing in a military family to his deepest personal relationships and prosperous broadcasting and business careers.

Photo Credit: Daniel Neiditch

Daniel Neiditch was honored for his support of the Shaquille O’Neal foundation by walking down the red carpet with Shaq. The Foundation provides resources and opportunities for underserved youth. They team with Boys & Girls Clubs and Communities in Schools, two organizations that are personally close to Shaquille, to help achieve this mission. Their work is primarily focused in Atlanta and Las Vegas. They raised over $3,000,000 at their last annual event.

VIP Guests were stunned by the incredible after party that ensued after the airing of the documentary with Shaq entertaining the large crowd by telling jokes and a lot of laughter.