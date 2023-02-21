WITH A NEW LUNCH MENU AT COTE MIAMI ON THE HORIZON, IT’S ONLY fitting that the restaurant’s owner, Simon Kim, and its executive chef, David Shim, will be participating in a lunch series with chef Marc Forgione of Peasant for SOBEWFF.

Photo Credit: Gary He

HL: What can we expect from the intimate lunch during SOBEWFF?

DAVID SHIM: I am really looking forward to our exclusive lunch with chef Marc Forgione of Peasant. He’s such a talented chef and [is] really well respected in our industry. During the brainstorming process, it was incredible to see how much his cuisine ― cooking over an open fire at his NYC restaurant ― translates into what we do at Cote. Our dishes truly complement each other on a whole other level, and I’m looking forward to taking people on this collaborative journey. In terms of dishes I’m most excited about, our “Steak & Eggs” is one of our signature star dishes, and we’ll also be spreading the love further with our A5 wagyu from Japan.

Photo Credit: Gary He

HL: Congratulations on receiving the Michelin star this year in Miami. What has the response been since the opening in the Miami Design District?

SIMON KIM: Michelin coming to Miami definitely brought a whole other level of excellence and excitement to the dining scene in Florida. The response to our opening has been incredible. I immediately fell in love with Miami: the booming arts scene, the growing dining landscape, and the Design District most especially, which is so fashion-forward, elegant, and vibrant.

Photo Credit: Gary He

DS: Simon had it right opening up here, even right during the beginning of the pandemic. To be recognized in this new city has truly been a remarkable moment for us. My personal goal was to always strive to follow in the footsteps of those who came before me and trained me. Now, in Florida, we are the first generation of restaurants to receive a Michelin star. We are the ones paving the paths for future generations to come. This has given all of us — both front and back of the house — another reason to persevere, continue to push ourselves, and strive for the utmost excellence.