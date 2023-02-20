Photo Credit: Courtesy of Radmila Lolly

At a recent Miami Heat game, our Haute Living ambassador Radmila Lolly was seen sporting an incredibly chic heart-shaped vegan purse by designer Liselle Kiss. Kiss, raised in Miami but now based in Brooklyn, trained at the Parsons School of Design and worked for many years in couture and bridal styling. Now, she has her own eponymous brand, which blends the bold, feminine spirit of Miami and the classic architectural structure of New York with an inclusive approach to luxury fashion. In addition to creating beautiful bags — many of which are vegan — a portion of all LISELLE KISS proceeds support the A21 Campaign, which is a non-profit organization that works to fight human trafficking worldwide. This spring, the brand is launching with major retailer platforms like Nordstrom, Bergdorf’s, and Bloomingdale’s.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Radmila Lolly

This is not the only time that Lolly has been seen wearing vegan accessories. In fact, as a vegetarian who cares deeply about animals, Lolly goes out of her way to purchase and wear accessories that are vegan. She often wears brands that prioritize creating high-quality vegan products, one of her favorites being Stella McCartney. “Since I was a kid, I personally could not feel comfortable when I realized what eating meat was. I didn’t want to partake in something I strongly didn’t believe,” Lolly explains. “On a monthly basis, I donate and sign petitions on behalf of many different kinds of abused and mistreated animals. One of my friends owns a cat rescue named ‘New York Pet Love,’ and I provide anything on their wish list the cats need.”

However, Lolly acknowledges that it hasn’t always been easy to be fashionably vegan: “It’s been an evolution for me — I am very black and white with my diet, but fashion for me has been a journey. I’m not perfect; sometimes, I have worn things with leather parts in them. For a long time, it was difficult to find vegan accessories that didn’t use leather; now many more companies are creating vegan leather products, even more, eco-friendly mushroom leathers”. She also believes in using recycled leather, which helps both the environment and the animals that would have suffered for new leather to be made.