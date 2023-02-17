Photo Credit: Courtesy of Miami Concours

The annual Miami Conours: A Distinctly Modern Concours D’Elegance returns this weekend to the heart of the Miami Design District, and this year is a special one as it honors the 60th anniversary of Lamborghini. As one of the country’s most anticipated motoring events, with its highly curated, distinctly modern celebration of automotive history, the sixth year is set to showcase the most bespoke automobiles ever produced. Ahead of the weekend, Haute Living sat down with Co-Founders John Temerian Jr. of CURATED and Ronnie Vogel, alongside Partner Brett David of Prestige Imports, to get an exclusive look into the weekend.

HAUTE LIVING: What can we expect from the Miami Concours this year?

BRETT DAVID: For this year’s Miami Concours, enthusiasts can expect Hypercar Heaven at the highest level and the most significant post-war automobiles, from vintage Lamborghinis to Porsches and exotic supercar examples from Pagani and Ferrari, among others. In addition, we are celebrating the 60th anniversary of Lamborghini with a historic display of Italy’s most coveted cars, in addition to special exhibits, including Van Dutch Yachts and Aston Martin.

HL: How does the Miami Concours continue to evolve each year?

JOHN TEMERIAN: 2023 marks the sixth iteration of Miami Concours, and while the concept and showcases do iterate — this year, one of our focuses is celebrating the 60th anniversary of Lamborghini, for example — the essence always remains pure: we exhibit the most significant post-war automobiles ever produced in the heart of Miami, at the epicenter of art and design. Miami Concours brings the authority of a traditional concours, through a distinctly vibrant and modern lens. We’ve carved a unique niche at the intersection of automotive excellence, car-culture camaraderie, and luxury lifestyle.

JT: We are seeing a changing of the guard; the next generation of collectors are shifting the market.

When we first launched Curated in 2016, many collectors, classic car dealers, and enthusiasts did not understand or embrace our concept of selling 1980s and 1990s-era cars as Blue Chip classics. The market did not cherish cars such as the Lamborghini Countach, RUF Yellowbird, or the AMG Hammer. I grew up in and around this generation of iconic Supercars; I could not understand why the general mass of automotive experts did not regard these cars as special. In my opinion, the Countach specifically changed the automotive world and forever influenced a generation of designers, manufacturers, and future collectors.

Over the last six years, we have focused CURATED around this generation of Supercars, trying our best to educate, explain and share this unique generation of hand-built – yet misunderstood -1980s and 1990s icons.

Today, these cars sell to knowledgeable, discerning, and passionate collectors. The majority of the buyers were inspired by a poster, movie, or magazine review. Many used these “symbols of success” as motivation. This aspirational group of young men and women who were reading the duPont Registry with Vanilla Ice’s Gemballa on the cover never forgot about the Testarossa poster on their bedroom wall, and now has the means to acquire it.

While I do not have a crystal ball, and it seems like the general outlook on the global economy is worsening, I am very optimistic about the future of the automobile. Collector cars are selling and selling for world record prices.

I believe as manufacturers are forced to produce more Hybrid-based, less engaging, less analog Supercars, the world’s demand, and passion will only increase for the last generations of these automobiles. The last manual transmission Lamborghinis, the last normally aspirated Ferraris, the final V8s from AMG, and so on. While there are a few glimpses of hope from brands like Gordan Murray, Singer, and RUF, we have to wonder if this is the end as we know it…. if cars like the SLR, Carrera GT, Bugatti Veyron, and Spyker, were the last of the greats. Time can only tell.

HL: We also have heard you are keen on watch collecting — do you have a favorite timepiece?

JT: I wear a vintage Rolex Daytona. I appreciate its heritage, a motorsport history. This year marks not only the 60th anniversary of the Lamborghini but also the debut of the first true Rolex Daytona in 1963. As many know, it was designed as a chronograph for racing drivers and named after the iconic Daytona International Speedway.

The displays debut on Friday, February 17th, and the weekend culminates on Sunday, February 19th, with three red-carpeted streets, each featuring distinct Concours activations.