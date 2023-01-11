Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Atlantis Paradise Island

When paradise seems as if it couldn’t get any better, Atlantis Paradise Island announces its Nassau Paradise Wine & Food Festival. Aside from the oceanside resort’s stunning white sand beaches, top-tier hospitality, thrilling water park, exotic marine wildlife aquarium, and more the island is now hosting an extravagant culinary experience you won’t want to miss.

The Caribbean’s most iconic destination resort will be showcasing world-renowned top chefs, master sommeliers, mixologists, and notable TV personalities. Some notable experts include Tony Abou-Ganim, Alex Guarnaschelli, JJ Johnson, Aarón Sánchez, Alon Shaya, Michael White, and Andrew Zimmern.

An exciting new addition this year is that the festival will highlight local and regional culinary experts and restaurants to also be featured, sharing their creations for a true taste of Caribbean culture. To indulge in Bahamian cuisine, some local dining favorites include Sip Sip, McKenzie’s Conch Shack, Bimini Road, Sun & Ice gelato and ice cream by Bahamian chef Wayne Moncur, and Paradise Rum, Atlantis’ signature rum produced by John Watling’s Nassau distillery.

Other festivities such as music performances, exclusive dinners, beachside parties, culinary demos, and family-friendly activities will also be held on the resort grounds throughout the week. Guests can dance the night away at Jerk Jam, a signature event shining the spotlight on none other than the signature Caribbean Flavor, Jerk, with a performance by Grammy Award-winning and Golden Globe-nominated rapper, Wyclef Jean on Saturday night. Following Jerk Jam, on Sunday is the Sugar & Spice after party hosted and catered by pastry chef, Duff Goldman with music from Netflix’s Bling Empire’s DJ Kim Lee at The Cove pool in a final closing to the festival’s extraordinary events.

Some other exciting events and one-of-a-kind culinary experiences include:

Taste of Paradise – The festival’s key tasting event with JJ Johnson, Alon Shaya, Andrew Zimmern, and other celebrity chefs.

Celebrity Chef Wine Lunches and Dinners – Alex Guarnaschelli, Aarón Sánchez, Michael White, and Andrew Zimmern will each host a memorable in-restaurant dining experience featuring their recipes paired with signature wines.

Ice Cream Social – A family-friendly, sweets-filled afternoon with Duff Goldman and the resort’s resident pastry and dessert chefs.

Sparkles At Sunset – An elegant Champagne tasting in the famous Bridge Suite of The Royal Tower.

Tacos and Cocktails – A taco and tequila fiesta with Aarón Sánchez and festival mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim.

Taking place from March 15th to March 19th, the 5-day festival will be supporting Atlantis Blue Project Foundation. Since 2005, the nonprofit has made it their mission to protect and preserve marine wildlife and its endangered habitats in the Caribbean. Occurring right in the backyard of some crucial marine life habitats, Nassau Paradise Wine & Food Festival will be focused on spreading awareness for this cause that hits close to home.

When it comes to the resort itself, there are many new and highly anticipated restaurants and attractions. Across the property, the resort is home to over 40 restaurants, bars, and lounges and they plan on adding even more. Sit down at Fish by José Andrés, Nobu by Nobu Matsuhisa, or Paranza by Michael White for a celebrity-owned dining experience and taste some culinary masterpieces. New additions to the resort’s impressive collection include Paranza from Michelin-starred chef Michael White, Café Martinique helmed by globally acclaimed chef Adrian Delcourt and The Dilly Club, the new offshoot of locally loved Bon Vivants Bar & Café.

Outside of culinary experiences, guests can explore Aquaventure, the 141-acre water park with a terrain full of slides, river rapids, and pools. Embedded into the resort is the largest open-air marine habitat in the world, with over 65,000 marine animals ranging across 250 species. Guests can also relax in the Mandara Spa, serve off in the new tennis and pickleball center, play in the indoor and outdoor basketball courts, enjoy a film in the 500-seat movie theater, and much more. So much more, that you may have to come back and book another stay to enjoy it all!