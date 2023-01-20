Daniel Humm
The Ultimate Après — AspenX Beach Club — Returns For Its Second Season

News, Travel

AspenXPhoto Credit: AspenX

The chic Aspen crowd will be pleased to learn that ASPENX Beach Club is returning to make waves in this upscale mountain town on Jan. 27.

AspenXPhoto Credit: AspenX

For 12 weekends this winter until April 16  — Friday through Sunday noon to 3, with limited availability and a persistent habit of selling out early — a private plateau at the top of Aspen Mountain turns into a curated coastal experience, part of an ongoing art project from the mind of fine-art photographer Gray Malin. Beach Club gathers the best of sand and snow under signature striped cabanas, providing revelers with a three-course lunch from The Little Nell, live entertainment from DJs and bottles of Dom Perignon galore.

AspenXPhoto Credit: AspenX

Only 100 partiers per day are allowed at this mountaintop hot spot, which offers 360-degree views of the surrounding slopes and peaks, including Highland Bowl and the Elk Range.

AspenXPhoto Credit: AspenX

 

This immersive aprés ski beach club offers two packages — gold and platinum — though our recommendation is always to go big or go home. That being said, the platinum party is the way to go — Champagne, gourmet food, and a surprise gift. Need we say more?

AspenXPhoto Credit: AspenX

Live entertainers include:

  • SaxKixAve – New Orleans rapper Alfred Banks and Grammy-nominated saxophonist/producer Albert Allenback (of Tank and the Bangas) have teamed up to become SaxKixAve. Albert’s left-of-center, jazz and R&B-inflected production provides the perfect base for Banks’ brashly witty, emotionally reflective, finely-tuned lyricism. Together they bring a fun, freestyle flare of Jazz, Rap, Hip-Hop, and R&B
  • Kid Kamillion – New Orleans based but now frequents between NOLA and Aspen. Known for a wide variety of music, including Bounce, Trap, Hip-Hop, and 808.
  • DJ Lo_G – A local DJ and plays shows all across Aspen, including Belly Up. He’s opened and shared stages with artists such as Dillon Frances, Bob Moses, Tiesto, Fisher, and, soon, the Chainsmokers; he specializes in Deep House, Electro, and Bass.
  • Alex Golden – A female DJ based in Aspen, who specializes in House, influenced by R&B, Funk, Disco, and Tribal.
