Photo Credit: AspenX
The chic Aspen crowd will be pleased to learn that ASPENX Beach Club is returning to make waves in this upscale mountain town on Jan. 27.
For 12 weekends this winter until April 16 — Friday through Sunday noon to 3, with limited availability and a persistent habit of selling out early — a private plateau at the top of Aspen Mountain turns into a curated coastal experience, part of an ongoing art project from the mind of fine-art photographer Gray Malin. Beach Club gathers the best of sand and snow under signature striped cabanas, providing revelers with a three-course lunch from The Little Nell, live entertainment from DJs and bottles of Dom Perignon galore.
Only 100 partiers per day are allowed at this mountaintop hot spot, which offers 360-degree views of the surrounding slopes and peaks, including Highland Bowl and the Elk Range.
This immersive aprés ski beach club offers two packages — gold and platinum — though our recommendation is always to go big or go home. That being said, the platinum party is the way to go — Champagne, gourmet food, and a surprise gift. Need we say more?
Live entertainers include:
- SaxKixAve – New Orleans rapper Alfred Banks and Grammy-nominated saxophonist/producer Albert Allenback (of Tank and the Bangas) have teamed up to become SaxKixAve. Albert’s left-of-center, jazz and R&B-inflected production provides the perfect base for Banks’ brashly witty, emotionally reflective, finely-tuned lyricism. Together they bring a fun, freestyle flare of Jazz, Rap, Hip-Hop, and R&B
- Kid Kamillion – New Orleans based but now frequents between NOLA and Aspen. Known for a wide variety of music, including Bounce, Trap, Hip-Hop, and 808.
- DJ Lo_G – A local DJ and plays shows all across Aspen, including Belly Up. He’s opened and shared stages with artists such as Dillon Frances, Bob Moses, Tiesto, Fisher, and, soon, the Chainsmokers; he specializes in Deep House, Electro, and Bass.
- Alex Golden – A female DJ based in Aspen, who specializes in House, influenced by R&B, Funk, Disco, and Tribal.