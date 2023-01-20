Photo Credit: AspenX

The chic Aspen crowd will be pleased to learn that ASPENX Beach Club is returning to make waves in this upscale mountain town on Jan. 27.

For 12 weekends this winter until April 16 — Friday through Sunday noon to 3, with limited availability and a persistent habit of selling out early — a private plateau at the top of Aspen Mountain turns into a curated coastal experience, part of an ongoing art project from the mind of fine-art photographer Gray Malin. Beach Club gathers the best of sand and snow under signature striped cabanas, providing revelers with a three-course lunch from The Little Nell, live entertainment from DJs and bottles of Dom Perignon galore.

Only 100 partiers per day are allowed at this mountaintop hot spot, which offers 360-degree views of the surrounding slopes and peaks, including Highland Bowl and the Elk Range.

This immersive aprés ski beach club offers two packages — gold and platinum — though our recommendation is always to go big or go home. That being said, the platinum party is the way to go — Champagne, gourmet food, and a surprise gift. Need we say more?

