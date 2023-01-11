Daniel Humm
Cover Story
Daniel Humm Reflects On Reinventing The Restaurant Industry As Eleven Madison Park Turns 25
Jayson Tatum
Cover Story
We’re Betting On Jayson Tatum — And So Should You
Pierre Gagnaire
Cover Story
Three Michelin Starred Chef Pierre Gagnaire Is Finally Taking A Bite Of The Big Apple With The Opening Of Fouquet’s New York
Mr. Brainwash
Cover Story
Mr Brainwash Is Ready To Make His Mark On LA
Alexandre Mattiussi Haute Living Cover
Cover Story
The Art Of Authenticity: Alexandre Mattiussi Makes His Mark On Miami

Here Are All The Evening’s Big Winners During The Golden Globes’ 2023 Return

Haute Scene, News

Jeremy Allen White and Evan Peters
Jeremy Allen White and Evan Peters

Photo Credit: John Salangsang for the HFPA

The Golden Globes officially became “uncanceled” on Tuesday night, with a ceremony that highlighted the best of TV and film from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. So who took home the evening’s top trophies? See the full winners list below!

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans (WINNER)
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cate Blanchett, Tár (WINNER)
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Austin Butler
Austin Butler

Photo Credit: John Salangsang for the HFPA

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Austin Butler, Elvis (WINNER)
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin (WINNER)
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness

Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh

Photo Credit: John Salangsang for the HFPA

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

Colin Farrell
Colin Farrell

Photo Credit: Earl Gibson for the HFPA

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin (WINNER)
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (WINNER)
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) (WINNER)
Close (Belgium)
Decision to Leave (South Korea)
RRR (India)

Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett

Photo Credit: Rob Latour for the HFPA

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (WINNER)
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Steven Spielberg
Steven Spielberg

Photo Credit: Rob Latour for the HFPA

Best Director — Motion Picture

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans (WINNER)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Todd Field, Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin (WINNER)
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Gudnadóttir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon (WINNER)
John Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
“Ciao Papa,” Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro, Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (Top Gun: Maverick)
“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) (WINNER)

Best Television Series – Drama

Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon (WINNER)
Ozark
Severance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone (WINNER)
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary (WINNER)
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday

Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson

Photo Credit: John Salangsang for the HFPA

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (WINNER)
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (WINNER)

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Black Bird
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (WINNER)
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Jennifer Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge

Photo Credit: Rob Latour for the HFPA

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (WINNER)
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird (WINNER)
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark (WINNER)
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (WINNER)
Henry Winkler, Barry

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Haute 100 Returns With An Unforgettable Evening At The Extravagant Queen Miami Beach
Haute Scene
January 26, 2023
Haute 100 Returns With An Unforgettable Evening At The Extravagant Queen Miami Beach
By Adrienne Faurote
News
January 26, 2023
Queen Miami Beach Set To Deliver Ultimate Luxury Dining Experience
By Haute Living
Garden Of Delights: Gucci Unveils New High Jewelry Pieces During Paris Haute Couture
Fashion
January 24, 2023
Garden Of Delights: Gucci Unveils New High Jewelry Pieces During Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week
By Adrienne Faurote
Oscars 2023
News
January 24, 2023
The 2023 Oscar Nominations Are Out!
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami