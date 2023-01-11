Photo Credit: John Salangsang for the HFPA
The Golden Globes officially became “uncanceled” on Tuesday night, with a ceremony that highlighted the best of TV and film from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. So who took home the evening’s top trophies? See the full winners list below!
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans (WINNER)
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Cate Blanchett, Tár (WINNER)
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Photo Credit: John Salangsang for the HFPA
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Austin Butler, Elvis (WINNER)
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin (WINNER)
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Photo Credit: John Salangsang for the HFPA
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
Photo Credit: Earl Gibson for the HFPA
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin (WINNER)
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (WINNER)
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) (WINNER)
Close (Belgium)
Decision to Leave (South Korea)
RRR (India)
Photo Credit: Rob Latour for the HFPA
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (WINNER)
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Photo Credit: Rob Latour for the HFPA
Best Director — Motion Picture
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans (WINNER)
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Todd Field, Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin (WINNER)
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Gudnadóttir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon (WINNER)
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
“Ciao Papa,” Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro, Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (Top Gun: Maverick)
“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) (WINNER)
Best Television Series – Drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon (WINNER)
Ozark
Severance
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria (WINNER)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone (WINNER)
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary (WINNER)
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Photo Credit: John Salangsang for the HFPA
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (WINNER)
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (WINNER)
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Black Bird
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus (WINNER)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout (WINNER)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (WINNER)
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Photo Credit: Rob Latour for the HFPA
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (WINNER)
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird (WINNER)
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark (WINNER)
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (WINNER)
Henry Winkler, Barry