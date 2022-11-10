Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dr. Barbara Sturm

Dr. Barbara Sturm is taking her iconic skincare practices to New York City with the opening of two spas and boutiques on Madison Avenue and Soho. Each of these innovative spaces will offer Dr. Sturm’s full menu of cutting-edge facials and anti-aging body treatments and will also be a hub for skincare education, exclusive events, and masterclasses for New York clients. These studios join Sturm’s global spa portfolio which includes Dusseldorf, Los Angeles, London, Miami, and Dallas.

Like all of Dr. Barbara Sturm’s spas, each space is tailored in design to its specific location. The Madison Ave. location sits between classic New York townhouses and reflects the surroundings of the area with concrete, terracotta brick, and wood textures. This space includes five treatment rooms where clients are invited to experience Dr. Sturm’s entire spa menu, as well as a Couples Treatment Room. Downtown, the SoHo Spa has a sleek, minimal aesthetic with glossy white interiors paired with flashes of vibrant color to reflect Dr. Sturm’s science-led products and dynamic approach to wellness. This space includes four treatment rooms and two express facial rooms.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dr. Barbara Sturm

Each location will host a range of exclusive services. The first being a new treatment menu, revised by Dr. Sturm, this menu offers advanced science facials and body treatments that include the latest in spa technology and provide both immediate and long-term skincare results. Dr. Sturm’s EXOSO-METIC Collection will also be available to New York Clients. This is a medically-advanced skincare line that deploys next-generation ingredient science to target the signs of aging for a more youthful-looking complexion. This service will be available with expert consultation. Exclusive STURM merchandise including shorts, towels, T-shirts, baseball caps, and more will be sold at these new locations. Lastly, a skin tea bar is offered where all guests are welcomed to enjoy a cup of Dr. Sturm’s Skin Tea Molecular Herbal Infusion pre or post-treatment to relax the body and mind.

“As a doctor, I am committed to serving the needs of my patients and that includes giving everyone access to expert skincare education – so the more locations we are able to offer our patients, the better. New York is incredibly important to me and my brand – I have a lot of patients here and first opened a New York City boutique in 2018 – and I’m so excited to bring the STURMGLOW to Madison Avenue and SoHo,” says Sturm.

The Madison Avenue and SoHo Spa & Boutiques are now open to visitors Mondays through Saturdays from 10 am through 7 pm and Sundays from 12 pm through 5 pm.